Princes William and Harry Didn’t Engage at Coronation, But Harry Had a Special Moment with This Relative

There were many things we were looking forward to for King Charles III's coronation—from Prince George's role as a page to Kate Middleton's coronation day outfit. However, perhaps the most anticipated moment was the reunion of King Charles's two sons, Prince William, 40, and Prince Harry, 38.

While we haven't seen these two together since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral back in September 2022, we knew this moment would come when Prince Harry confirmed he would be attending the major event (sans Meghan Markle, who stayed home with their two young kids). However, while the brothers both attended the Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, there were no photos that showed the two engaging with one another.

Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Rather, Prince Harry sat two rows behind his brother during the ceremony (and they weren't even directly lined up in the pews, which may have been purposeful).

However, we did notice that on the way in, Prince Harry was chatting with his cousins, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33. And he seemed to be happily catching up with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, who is the spouse of Princess Beatrice. In fact, one pic even showed Mozzi putting his arm around the duke's back.

Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The last time Prince Harry came to the U.K. was back in March, when he visited the London High Court as part of a lawsuit against The Daily Mail. However, during this trip, he did not see his brother.

Prior to that, the two reunited in September 2022, for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. For this ceremony, the brothers marched together in the procession. And weeks prior, they gathered with their spouses, Markle and Princess Catherine, to greet mourners outside of Windsor Castle.

Kirsty O'Connor/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The pair's relationship has been strained for the last few years, ever since Prince Harry decided to step away from his senior position as a royal.

However, in an interview with iTV earlier this year, Prince Harry told reporter Tom Bradby that he wants to repair his relationship with his brother. “I want a family, not an institution,” the royal said. “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

We love seeing these brothers back in the same place, and we hope there will be more of this in the future.

