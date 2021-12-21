Prince William's adorable reaction to Kate Middleton being called 'beautiful'

Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Is it just us or are Prince William and his wife of ten years, Kate Middleton, serving extra loved up vibes at the moment? First we had those backstage PDA pictures from the Earthshot Prize ceremony and then there was their Christmas movie-style carol service outing – and now, the future king and queen consort have been spotted sharing a romantic moment during this year's annual Royal Variety Performance.

As part of the yearly occurrence, the royals (typically including the Queen, who was notably absent this year) are entertained by an array of musical acts, comedians, circus troupes and more, in a spectacle designed to raise funds for charity. For the 2021 edition, Ed Sheeran, Years & Years, Rod Stewart and the cast of the Matilda musical were just a few who took a turn in the spotlight.

This time around, proceedings were also hosted by comedian (and one of Adele's best friends!) Alan Carr, who said what we were all thinking and commented on how stunning the Duchess of Cambridge looked in her festive, sparkly green dress.

When welcoming the audience to the show, Alan thanked the Cambridges for being in attendance and said, "We are incredibly honoured to be joined by their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge... Ma'am, might I say you look absolutely beautiful tonight?"

To this, Kate bashfully laughed while William looked pleased as punch, giving his wife a cheesy grin – utterly heartwarming scenes, folks!

The moment was absolutely adorable and one that keen-eyed royal fans were quick to comment on on social media too, with one writing, "Prince William is proud about the Duchess Kate, she is really beautiful inside as outside."

Another added (whilst sharing a clip of the special moment), "It is true that our duchess is so magnificent. and I love how William looked at her love #williamandcatherine #DukeandDuchessofCambridge."

it is true that our duchess is so magnificent. and I love how William looked at her love #williamandcatherine #DukeandDuchessofCambridge pic.twitter.com/0g45LwKtO2 — Catherinefuturequeen (@futurecatherine) December 20, 2021

Anybody else now feeling all warm and fuzzy after watching that one?

