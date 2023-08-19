How Prince William won America’s heart

Prince William

If you had listened to the royal-watching chatterati in 2020, the Royal family should really be over by now. Reputationally ruined, it was thought, their popularity would be sunk without trace in the US as a result of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell revelations and on-screen emoting.

Fast-forward three years and those who confidently predicted the demise of the royals at the feet of Prince Harry and Meghan’s global empire may be surprised to learn that they are instead riding rather high.

The Prince of Wales this week has emerged at the top of a poll of public figures, crowned the most popular and unifying “newsmaker” according to Americans. He beats Volodymyr Zelensky, current and former US presidents, and even his own father the King, with a 59 per cent favourable rating and approval across the US’s notoriously vicious political divide.

Prince William, it appears, has quietly conquered America.

The news has led not just to some gentle ribbing about 1776 but criticism from sceptics that of course a British royal would beat polarising politicians Donald Trump and Joe Biden in a cross-party poll.

But to leave it at that is to miss a heartening truth. With six out of 10 Republicans and Democrats polled as having a positive view of William, he can be assured that respect, admiration and even affection for the Royal family – and, by extension, Britain – remains.

Does it matter? Yes. They may not be part of the all-important Commonwealth, nor particularly relevant to the future and funding of the monarchy that so requires UK public support, but for many Americans, the royals are front and centre of Brand Britain.

William and Catherine are very much seen as the future of the British monarchy - Kena Betancur-Pool/Getty Images

An audit for Brand Finance, published in May, found the Royal family will deliver an estimated £958 million benefit to the UK this year. American tourists are central to that benefit, providing a steady footfall through the palaces and travelling in numbers for the big royal occasions of weddings, jubilees and the Coronation.

Story continues

It is hard to dispute a recent pithy assessment from The New York Times: “In an age of division, there is something to be said for royals as a unifying symbol. Plus they are good for tourism and gossip.”

Those close to Prince William are firm about his secret to success: “Getting on with the job.” Kensington Palace, the working home of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has no different strategy for the US as it does for the Commonwealth and the rest of the world, insiders insist. William himself has been determined to focus on the long term rather than the immediate drama of the past few turbulent years.

“If you look at the US, there’s huge interest in the Royal family as people,” says a source who knows the Prince well.

“But their long-term role is to stay out of the world of celebrity culture and, even more importantly, party-political culture. That’s incredibly important in the US because it is so polarised.

“It’s not a surprise that people have noticed that over time. There is a sense of calm consistency and service.”

The American public followed his life as a student, meeting the young Kate Middleton and creating the family of their dreams - AP Photo/Liz O. Baylen, Pool

A royal source involved in planning the Prince’s diary points out that his work in America – most recently a trip to Boston for the Earthshot Prize to be followed by a second short visit to New York next month – mirrors his work in the UK authentically.

“There is no talk here of ‘conquering America’,” they say. “The engagements the Prince and Princess have done in the US are the bread and butter of what they do in the UK.

“It’s very much taking their approach overseas and letting it translate there.”

Prince William, of course, has had a head start. Incomparably famous since birth, his face has been on the cover of American magazines for all of his 41 years and, for legions of royal admirers, the happiness of his family truly matters.

As Joe Little, the managing editor of the monarchist’s bible, Majesty magazine, explains, the fascination with Prince William dates from birth.

From the tragedy of his mother’s death to his military career and marriage to Catherine Middleton, he says, “America’s interest in William never waned”.

“Nowadays William is admired for the way he combines his role as heir to the throne with a relatively private family life. In the US, and elsewhere, he and Catherine are very much seen as the future of the British monarchy in much the same way that Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh were before she became queen.”

‘A lot of people in the US will feel like they grew up with him’ - Michael Nagle/Getty Images

Indeed, William’s life has played out through the headlines in the US just as it has done in the UK.

After his parents’ 1996 divorce, Time wondered of a baby-faced William: “Can this boy save the monarchy?”

The reputation-defining People magazine made him a cover star as a teenage pin-up, marking his birthdays with features about a “Prince Charming” who was variously a “champion swimmer and top scholar”, “rich but unspoilt” and “Britain’s newest heartthrob [who] likes cool clothes, hot cars – and has plenty of ladies in waiting!”

In 2003, he topped a rather different poll: number one of the world’s “25 hottest bachelors”.

From there, the American public followed his life as a student, meeting the young Kate Middleton and creating the family of their dreams.

“A lot of people in the US will feel like they grew up with him,” says a source. “Seeing him with a happy, healthy family – it’s what people want for him.”

In the US press and on television, the Waleses are invariably called the ‘future King and Queen’ - Geoff Pugh,

Simon Perry, People magazine’s chief foreign correspondent who has covered the royals for more than 20 years, says: “There are few people in the world who have been famous from the day they are born to today, and William is one of those.

“That is due not only to him being royal but, more importantly, to him being one of Princess Diana’s sons.”

American readers “want the best” for both of Princess Diana’s boys, he says, adding that they “respect and applaud” the balancing act William is managing to find for the lives and privacy of his own children.

Celebrity itself is not enough. “Nowadays, the public want people who stand for something a bit more long term and stable,” says one former palace aide.

William, in short, has turned American affection for a young prince into something rather more impressive: respect.

He has evolved from Disney prince to eligible bachelor, through the military and his air ambulance pilot years. His wife (known best to the US as “Princess Kate”) and charming children have boosted the Royal family’s appeal immeasurably.

For many Americans, the royals are front and centre of Brand Britain. - ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In the US press and on television, the Waleses are invariably called the “future King and Queen”. Their titles, as the Sussexes have come to learn, matter.

Now, William has stepped into the role of statesman on a global stage.

With three children growing up rapidly and as one of few remaining full-time working royals, he is laser focused on his key projects. Most relevant in the US is the Earthshot Prize, the £50 million environmental award aimed at no less than saving the planet.

His next trip, to New York in mid-September, will have a short programme intended not for a traditional royal audience but for the power players of global business, leadership and politicians who can make real change to environmental policy.

“This is a serious, statesmanlike role,” says a long-term royal observer. “He’s going out there to get things done: boosting the Earthshot finalists, securing funding, changing people’s minds at the top end of things.”

He is helped by a newly-slick social media team producing videos for the Instagram generation. The 2022 arrival of press secretary Lee Thompson, fresh from an international career via CNBC and NBCUniversal, has given the Waleses new insight and networks across the pond.

Having already met with President Biden in a significant diplomatic moment for Britain, the list of public figures supporting the award is a who’s who: Michael Bloomberg, Bill Gates, Jacinda Ardern, Queen Rania of Jordan, the Kennedy family and celebrities from all continents.

With President Biden - SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William is not the royal brother many thought would be hobnobbing with the American philanthropic and political elite at this point. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex set out to find personal peace and financial freedom in Meghan’s home state of California, many predicted they would by now be the stars of the UN, the darlings of the Democrats and, in the case of the Duchess, even making a bid for election herself.

Instead, they produced an eye-popping ratings hit of a Netflix documentary, one series of a podcast, and Harry’s bestselling memoir including some spectacularly petty asides about his brother (William’s baldness was “alarming”; he was jealous of Harry’s beard).

While the public was momentarily agog over allegations including an anonymous royal racist (belatedly toned down by Harry to having “unconscious bias”), the Sussexes’ revelations have had a rather unexpected side effect.

Ordinary people on both sides of the Atlantic have found themselves in sympathy with the prince who cannot answer back.

“If you had listened to the prevailing wisdom going back to 2020 about where you would expect the heir to the throne to be in public opinion, you would be very surprised at the situation now,” says a source.

“Everyone seemed to be saying it was the end of the Royal family in the US, ‘they’re not going to survive this’. They were advising William to fight back: ‘Say more, do more, give interviews.’

“If he had listened to them, he wouldn’t be in the strong place he’s in now.

“He was never going to engage in any back-and-forth or short term stuff and neither would Catherine. Whatever they may think about it privately, they will get on with the job.

“He was still getting out there when it was really difficult – after the interview, the book – and I think people respected that.”

His face has been on the cover of American magazines for all of his 41 years - Mark Makela/Corbis via Getty Images

Simon Perry, who has travelled the world as part of the royal press pack with both William and Harry, says that while there are people who now side with one brother over the other, “there is no doubt that airing private arguments in public has not gone down well with large parts of the American population”.

“While most of our readers would love to see them reconcile, they are also able to separate in their minds the difference between William and Harry and their families, and view them as separate entities and stories.

“But the sadness of the split is the one thing blighting that general acceptance for both of them.”

William has been helped by his natural distaste for his own celebrity. While he has said he wants to “push the envelope” on causes that matter to him, he is disciplined in knowing when to stop talking. He limits his lectures. His personal politics are anyone’s guess.

In that, he follows directly in the footsteps of his late grandmother, who – as Perry points out – was hugely respected and admired by Americans for “providing some unity amid a period of political disquiet on both sides of the Atlantic”.

“William is moving into that sphere now, with his bigger world role, especially as Prince of Wales,” he adds. “He has taken a lot of what the Queen showed and told him and is using that to guide him in his public role.”

Prince William won American hearts as Princess Diana’s son. It is as Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson that he has won their minds too.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.