Prince William visits a Norfolk pub as lockdown measures ease this weekend

Prince William made a special visit to The Rose & Crown pub in Norfolk, ahead of the government easing lockdown across the UK this weekend (July 4).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated to their Georgian country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, on the Queen's Sandringham Estate, ahead of lockdown back in March.

William met with the pub's current owners, Jeannette and Anthony Goodrich, who opened up about the challenges of running a business during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple also revealed that, when lockdown started, they donated leftover stock to The Purfleet Trust, which supports single homeless people in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

A number of new measures are now in place to try to make attending public venues safe for everyone. For instance, staff at The Rose & Crown revealed that they had reduced the number of tables on site, and were offering a pared back menu to customers.

The Kensington Royal Instagram account shared photos from the duke's visit and wrote: "As pubs and restaurants reopen around the UK this weekend, The Duke popped into the local pub in Norfolk to wish the staff well and hear how they have adapted their operations in order to allow them to return to a new normal. Wishing everyone a safe weekend."

Meanwhile, Kate recently fulfilled her first public duty since the start of the pandemic as she joined families from East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) to help plant a garden at The Nook, one of the charity's purpose-build hospices.

The duchess traveled from Norfolk to Norwich on June 25, to mark the end of Children's Hospice Week to meet with staff from EACH's care and facilities team to thank them "for the incredible work that they do," a Kensington Palace statement confirmed.

While the group were socially distanced, Kate worked alongside an EACH volunteer gardener, members of staff, and two families to "help create a space that would provide enjoyment for children and families," the spokesperson added.

