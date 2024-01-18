Prince William Visited Kate Middleton in the Hospital After Her Surprise Surgery

In sickness and in health.

Prince William is stepping up to the plate as a supportive husband after it was announced that Kate Middleton was hospitalized following an abdominal surgery. The royal was spotted leaving the private hospital on Thursday — in an Audi e-Tron GT Carbon Vorsprung, to be exact — after a "low-key visit," according to The Independent.

Kensington Palace announced yesterday that the princess had undergone a planned procedure and would remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days. "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement shared to social media read. Her recovery will also preclude her from participating in her public duties until after Easter (March 31), the palace stated.

While the surgery came as a surprise to many royal fans, Kate and her family are asking for privacy during this time to "maintain as much normality for her children as possible."

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share," the statement continued. "The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

While the palace did not disclose the reason behind the surgery, People reported that "the issue was non-cancerous." Being the supportive husband that he is, William also plans to take a step back from his royal obligations during Kate's recovery, according to the outlet.

Shortly after news broke about Kate's operation, the palace revealed that King Charles would also be undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," Buckingham Palace said in a statement, per People. "His Majesty's condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

