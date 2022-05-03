Prince William urges for action to be taken to help men with suicidal thoughts during visit to James' Place in London

The Duke of Cambridge believes more needs to be done to help men who have suicidal thoughts, saying the problem isn't being tackled "as fast as we need to".

Prince William was speaking at the opening of James' Place, a new centre in London offering free support for men experiencing suicidal crises.

Unveiling a plaque in front of supporters, clinical staff and men who have already received help, he said: "I'm always touched and incredibly moved by my visits to places like this, knowing that there's something here for guys to come to...I think the one takeaway thing for me today, in particular, is that there is always a solution."

He added: "I think men sometimes get so lost in the detail, in the weeds, they forget about the bigger picture and being able to have that bit of support that can move them forward and there is hope and a brighter future beyond that.

"So I think you're going to give a lot of men the support they need and the brighter future, so many guys that right now might not feel that they can get through it but will get through it".

William opened the original James' Place in Liverpool in 2018, after speaking to its co-founder Clare Milford Haven as part of his focus on mental health.

Clare set up the charity following the death by suicide of her son, James, when he was just 21 years old.

According to the Office for National Statistics suicide is the leading cause of death for men under 50.

During his visit to the London centre, William was shown one of the unique ways they try to encourage men to open up.

The exercise called 'Lay your cards on the table' uses a set of cards that provide descriptions of their emotions to help men to verbalise what they are thinking, doing and feeling.

Derek Wilson, who went to James' Place in Liverpool for help, told the prince: "This was a lightbulb moment for me sir, because as you know males don't speak about these issues."

Talking openly about his experience he said: "Obviously I tried to end my life, the pressures of work and things like that, and I just went out one day thinking everyone is better off without me."

He went on to describe how he was initially told he would have to wait six weeks for help and how his wife explained to doctors that he couldn't wait that long because he was in a moment of crisis.

William replied: "We hear this a lot, the amount of time is crucial.

"We are not really tackling the problem as fast as we need to."

Breaking down the stigma around mental health has become a cornerstone of Prince William's royal work since the launch of the Heads Together campaign in 2016.

Through his charitable trust, The Royal Foundation, he has developed a particular focus on projects encouraging men to talk spurred on by his own experiences working for the East Anglian Air Ambulance service.

