Prince William tells England 'they have built something special' as he presents World Cup squad numbers

The Prince of Wales told Gareth Southgate and his World Cup squad that they had “built something special” when he made a surprise visit to their St George’s Park training base to present the players with their squad numbers.

The prince, who is president of the Football Association, gave each player his shirt individually in a small informal ceremony at the training camp in Staffordshire – the first time all 26 players knew for sure their assigned number. He chatted with players, staff and Southgate and told them they could “go far” in Qatar.

Despite his long association with the FA, Prince William is also duty-bound to support Wales too, whom England will meet in their third and final Group B game a week on Tuesday.

The England team left St George’s Park this morning to take their seven-hour flight to Doha where they will be based in the city’s southern suburb of Al-Wakrah on the coast.

The prince told the squad: “What you and Gareth have built here is something special, that’s clear to see. Play for each other, support each other, enjoy it, and I’m sure you’ll go far.”

Each player was given a commemorative shirt with their name and number on it. Harry Kane’s No9 shirt included a history of the players to have worn it before. Kane will join an illustrious club of six players to have captained England at more than one men’s World Cup. Billy Wright, Bobby Moore, Bryan Robson, David Beckham and Steven Gerrard are the others.

Southgate said: “It was a nice moment to be with the group and Prince William, who has been a huge supporter of ours. I know how passionate the players are about their country and it was great to see what it meant to each of them as they came forward. As staff and players, we are all so privileged to represent England and we are excited to see what’s possible together. We want to make the fans proud again.”

England’s first game is against Iran on Monday. The Islamic republic who make the short journey to Qatar across the Gulf are expected to speak for the first time on Tuesday about the turmoil currently engulfing their country. The Iranian parliament voted on Monday in favour of the death penalty for protestors taking part in recent demonstrations for the rights of women. There are currently estimated to be around 14,000 in jail in the country for doing so.