Prince William Teases Woman Who Made Him Cupcakes: 'She Wouldn't Win 'Bake Off' '

Prince William didn't sugarcoat his review of a homemade batch of cupcakes.

The Prince of Wales, 40, stopped by Ipswich Hospital and Ipswich Ambulance Station on Friday for a surprise visit to thank first responders for their work on the front lines, a cause he's connected to as a former air ambulance pilot.

Footage from the visit was shared on TikTok, where Prince William appeared on a video call to a group of teenagers at school. The call came from East of England Ambulance Service staffer Kerry Gaskin, who baked a batch of cupcakes with Union Jack flags, crowns and "HRH" lettering in honor of the royal heir's visit.

"Are you friends with Ed Sheeran? Who's the guy to the corner?" the Prince of Wales asked on the call, motioning to a young man with red hair, as the students burst into laughter.

Posing another question, Prince William asked, "Are you guys doing any work?" as the students laughed "no" and explained they were at lunch.

"Your mother's feeding me her cakes," the royal continued, showing off a half-eaten treat. "They're not very good. I've told her she wouldn't win Bake Off,' " he added, as he and Gaskin laughed.

Last Friday, we had the honour of welcoming @KensingtonRoyal at our Ipswich Ambulance Station.



He took the time to meet and thank our staff for their hard work and dedication! 👑🚑#WeAreEEAST pic.twitter.com/1IwM1lUUiU — EEAST Ambulance Service (@EastEnglandAmb) February 13, 2023

News of William's visit was announced on Twitter by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which posted photos of the prince chatting with staff and posing for pictures. The East of England Ambulance Service shared more shots from the royal visit on social media, including a photo of the future king with Gaskin and a Union Jack cupcake.

"Last Friday, we had the honour of welcoming @KensingtonRoyal at our Ipswich Ambulance Station. He took the time to meet and thank our staff for their hard work and dedication!" EEAST Ambulance Service tweeted. "A big thank you to @kerryjgaskin for the incredible cakes, we heard they went down a treat!"

Prince William and Kate Middleton go way back with The Great British Bake Off. According to the Evening Standard, William chatted about the beloved baking competition changing channels during a 2016 engagement, and he and his wife teamed up with original Bake Off judge Mary Berry for a special project in 2019. Prince William, Princess Kate and Berry teamed up for the BBC special A Berry Royal Christmas, where they prepared for a holiday party for some of the royal couple's charities and organizations.

There, Princess Kate, 41, revealed that one of Prince Louis' first words involved the celebrity chef.

"One of Louis' first words was 'Mary', because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," Kate said of her youngest son, who was 1 ½ at the time, the Daily Mail reported.

"Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' … so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today," she added.