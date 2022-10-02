Prince William to stay away from Cop27 along with his father, King Charles

Hannah Furness
·3 min read
The Prince of Wales attended Cop26 last year, but is staying away from its successor event on the advice of the Government - Alastair Grant/Reuters
The Prince of Wales attended Cop26 last year, but is staying away from its successor event on the advice of the Government - Alastair Grant/Reuters

No senior members of the Royal family will attend Cop27 after it was confirmed the King and Prince of Wales will not travel to Egypt - despite their long-term campaigning on the environment.

The King, who was widely expected to go in person before the death of his mother, will not attend on the advice of the Government.

The Prince will also not attend the Egypt summit or send a message, concentrating instead on his Earthshot Prize.

Their absence will be a surprise to many environmental campaigners, after a full Royal family showing at Cop26 in Glasgow - with Queen Elizabeth II delivering a heartfelt message about saving the planet.

The King is said to be keen to find a way to contribute to the deliberations from afar.

The Sunday Times reported that Liz Truss objected to plans for the King to go to the Sharm El Sheikh gathering during an audience at Buckingham Palace last month.

A senior royal source said: "It is no mystery that the King was invited to go there. He had to think very carefully about what steps to take for his first overseas tour, and he is not going to be attending Cop."

On Sunday, sources maintained that the decision was taken jointly, after the palace sought government advice as per custom for overseas royal visits.

The Telegraph has previously reported that the King will continue to champion the environment while on the throne, choosing to "highlight" rather than outright "campaign" in concession to his new neutral constitutional role.

He spent decades as Prince of Wales arguing for further action on climate change. He delivered the opening speech at the landmark Cop21 in Paris in 2015.

The King speaking at last year's Cop26 summit in Scotland. Charles III has long been a passionate campaigner on the environment - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
The King speaking at last year's Cop26 summit in Scotland. Charles III has long been a passionate campaigner on the environment - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

His son William, who has now inherited the title, has also made the environment a cornerstone of his public work, founding the Earthshot Prize.

He too will not attend Cop27 and is not currently planning to take part from a distance, in line with government advice.

On Sunday Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, told Times Radio: “It’s been clear this is a decision that has been made consensually between the King and the Government.

“That is a decision that has been made amicably, as far as I am aware, between the palace and the Government. The suggestions this morning that he was ordered to stay away are simply not true.

“I think it is very different when you are the host country for a major event like Cop to have the head of state involved, as opposed to the head of state going to what is an event being hosted in Egypt.

“It is the normal course of matters that this would be handled by the Government rather than by the monarchy.”

Ms Truss is "unlikely" to attend the summit, it has been reported.

Latest Stories

  • King Charles and Queen Consort pictured with Prince and Princess of Wales for first time

    King Charles III and his family were pictured the day before Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral and the final farewell to Britain's longest serving monarch.

  • Kate And Meghan Reportedly Didn’t Talk to Each Other At All During The Queen’s Funeral Events

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kept the focus of their visit to the U.K. strictly on the Queen following her death.

  • How Much is Prince Charles Worth As He Becomes King of England?

    As many across the world mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, her son, Prince Charles, is now expected to take his position on the throne. The queen passed away on Sept. 8 in Scotland. More: How...

  • Catherine Zeta-Jones Loves Catherine, Princess of Wales

    The Welsh actress is a big fan of the new Princess of Wales

  • Aerial Video Shows Massive Flooding in Manatee County

    Roads remained closed throughout Manatee County due to flooding from Hurricane Ian, the local government said on Saturday, October 1.Rising water from the Myakka River forced the closure of I-75 in both directions for more than 20 miles, the Manatee County administration said on Saturday. Other state routes were closed due to water on over the roadway.Video of the area posted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday showed an aerial view of floodwaters across streets and around homes throughout the Myakka City area in Manatee County, including animals trapped by the water and cars stranded on roads.The sheriff’s office said its aviation unit was working to help ground crews reach residents impacted by the hurricane. Credit: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and