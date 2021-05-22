Prince William Speaks Out About His "Indescribable Sadness" Over the BBC's Deceitful Diana Interview

Photo credit: Tim Graham - Getty Images

Prince William has spoken out about his "indescribable sadness" following the results of an inquiry into his mother Princess Diana's landmark 1995 interview with Martin Bashir. The BBC issued an apology today, following the publication of a scathing 127-page report, which concluded that the interview was obtained under false pretenses, after Diana's brother Earl Spencer was "deceived and induced” by Bashir to arrange a meeting.

The report indicated that Bashir used falsified bank statements in his efforts to persuade Spencer to grant him a meeting with Diana. “By gaining access to Princess Diana in this way, Mr Bashir was able to persuade her to agree to give the interview,” Lord Dyson wrote in the report.

In a heartfelt statement, Prince William expressed deep concern and sadness over the report, and noted that the interview had contributed significantly both to the breakdown of his parents marriage and to Diana's "fear, paranoia and isolation" in the final years of her life.

The Duke of Cambridge's full statement reads as follows:

I would like to thank Lord Dyson and his team for the report.

It is welcome that the BBC accepts Lord Dyson’s findings in full – which are extremely concerning – that BBC employees:

lied and used fake documents to obtain the interview with my mother;

made lurid and false claims about the Royal Family which played on her fears and fuelled paranoia;

displayed woeful incompetence when investigating complaints and concerns about the programme; and

were evasive in their reporting to the media and covered up what they knew from their internal investigation.

It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others.

It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.

But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived. She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions.

It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others.

This settled narrative now needs to be addressed by the BBC and anyone else who has written or intends to write about these events.

In an era of fake news, public service broadcasting and a free press have never been more important. These failings, identified by investigative journalists, not only let my mother down, and my family down; they let the public down too.

