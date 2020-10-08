Prince William and Sir David Attenborough join forces on 'Earthshot' prize

The prize launched by Sir David and Prince William is looking for "brilliant" projects to save the planet

Prince William and Sir David Attenborough have joined forces to launch what they hope will become the "Nobel Prize for environmentalism".

They say the search is on for 50 solutions to the world's gravest environmental problems by 2030.

With £50m to be awarded over a decade, the "Earthshot Prize" is the biggest environmental prize ever.

The Prince said he wanted the planet to be handed over to future generations "in a better state than we found it."

Anyone could win, said the Prince, as he called for "amazing people" to create "brilliant innovative projects".

These, he said, could help save the planet.

To mark the event BBC Radio 4's Today Programme has secured an unprecedented exclusive joint interview with the Prince and Sir David.

During the conversation Prince William said the launch of the new prize marks the moment he takes up the baton of environmental campaigning from his father.

"I feel right now it's my responsibility", he said.

The world is "at a tipping point", explained the Prince, who said the Earthshot Prize is his and Sir David's effort to ensure we hand the planet on to our children and grandchildren "in a better state than we found it."

Nick Robinson quoted a Today interview with Prince Charles in which he had said sometimes his ideas on the environment were regarded as a bit "dotty".

"Was there a time when even you, I wonder, thought, what's my father banging on about?", Mr Robinson asked the Prince.

"I regularly wonder what my father's banging on about. I'm sure every son thinks the same," Prince William replied.

"He's talked about this for a long time and long before people sort of cottoned on to climate change. So, I've always listened to and learnt and believed in what he was saying."

"I think the dotty person now would be the person who doesn't believe in climate change," the Prince added.

The Earthshot Prize will make five awards of £1m each year for 10 years.

These "Earthshots" are intended as "universal goals to repair our planet by 2030" and will go to the best and most innovative ideas to help:

Protect and restore nature

Clean our air

Revive our oceans

Build a waste-free world

•Fix our climate

Who and what is eligible?

"We hope that this Earthshot Prize reaches everyone around the world," the Prince told Radio 4.

"From communities, schools, right up to banks, governments, corporations - anyone and everyone is a part of this and anyone could find the solutions that we need."

Even suggestions that "may sound crackpot" are welcome, added Sir David, so long as they have the potential to make a difference on what he called "the world scale".

The aim is to find "new solutions" that have a positive effect on environmental change and improve living standards globally, particularly those communities most at risk from climate change.

"There's a lot of people wanting to do many good things in the environment and what they need is a bit of a catalyst, a bit of hope, a bit of positivity that we can actually fix what's being presented", Prince William said.

The prize could go to a new technology, a new way of doing things or a new policy - basically any good idea.

Individuals, community groups, scientists, activists, economists, leaders, government, banks, businesses, cities and even countries are welcome to submit their ideas to a nominating organisation.

Why 'Earthshot' and why now?

The "Earthshot" name was chosen to echo the so-called "Moonshot": the huge US project to get the first person on the moon back in the 1960s when John F Kennedy was president.

Prince William and Sir David Attenborough believe a similarly focussed effort - but this time global - is needed now to tackle environmental issues.

The need for action never been more urgent, Sir David warned.

"Suddenly we actually see the writing is on the wall," he told Radio 4.

We are already seeing the coral reefs dying, forests disappearing, the North Pole beginning to melt, he said.

"People can see it's happening and it is a matter of great urgency now."

