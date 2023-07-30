Prince William Shocks Diners by Serving Them Burgers

Kensington Palace

“Of all the things I was expecting, it was not that.” That was the verdict of one shocked member of the public who was served a burger by Prince William as he took to the road to highlight his Earthshot Prize.

The Prince of Wales joined YouTubers from channel Sorted Food serving Earthshot Burgers inspired by the inventions of three recent prize winners. Taking their creations to Bermondsey, London in a food truck, the team filmed surprised customers as the Prince handed over their food and explained to them what Earthshot is all about.

The Sorted Food team used vegetables grown in a “greenhouse-in-a-box” by company Kheyti which they cooked on a Mukuru Clean Stove and served in packaging made by Notlpa. The result was a lightly-spiced plant-based burger which was given positive reviews by the crowd. “The burger was so good, we loved the burger,” one person said. Others could not get over their shock at coming face to face with the Prince, with one person declaring themselves “lost for words.”

William took part in the YouTube video to promote the prize, which will this year take place in Singapore. The three winners he was highlighting won in 2022 when the ceremony was held in Boston. Each year, five winners across different categories are given £1 million to upscale their invention, meaning that across a decade £50 million will have been invested in solutions to repair the planet.

“It’s designed as an environmental prize tackling the world’s greatest environmental problems,” Prince William told the Sorted Food team at the start of their video. “It’s just trying to help accelerate change and elevate people who are doing incredible things.”

Kheyti’s “greenhouse-in-a-box” was developed to support small-hold farmers and shelter their crops from the elements. Mukuru Clean Stoves provide a cost-effective way of cooking that significantly reduces air pollution. And Notpla’s seaweed packaging is an environmentally-friendly alternative to plastic.

Story continues

“Being joined at our studio and in the food truck by Prince William was a real ‘pinch me’ moment - hearing him explain how passionate he is about helping the planet and what The Earthshot Prize is doing was incredibly inspiring, and has already given us a lot of ideas for future projects to work on with our community,” Sorted Food Co-Founder Jamie Spafford said in a statement via Earthshot today.

Watch the Sorted Food episode featuring Prince William here.

You Might Also Like