Prince William shares new photo with children to mark 38th birthday and Fathers’ Day

The Duke of Cambridge has shared two new photos to celebrate Father’s Day and his 38th birthday.

The photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge and show William with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the first image, William is pictured wearing blue chinos and a navy sweater while perching on a swing, which was a wedding gift to the couple. The duke smiles as Prince George stands up behind him, Princess Charlotte next to him with her arm flung around her father, and Prince Louis sat on his knee.

In the second photo the three children clamber on top of their father as he lies smiling on the ground.

The images were taken earlier this month at the family’s Anmer Hall mansion on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

William, who is second in line to the throne, is just one of a number of royals who have celebrated birthdays during lockdown.

In April, the Queen and Prince Louis celebrated their birthdays, while Princess Charlotte turned five in May and Prince Philip celebrated turning 99 earlier this month.

The royals have stayed apart during the coronavirus pandemic, and are scattered around the country at their various homes. William and Kate have been conducting a series of royal video calls, and in the past week, have stepped out for the re-starting of physical royal engagements — albeit with social distancing as a key element.

The images were taken by Kate Middleton at the. family’s Anmer Hall mansion (Getty)

William has opened up about his life in lockdown in a variety of calls with charities, saying the success of his family meals depend very much on “what’s on the table”.

On Tuesday, during his first face-to-face meeting with the public in months, when he met ambulance crews in Norfolk, he confessed he was looking forward to being able to go to the local pub for a pint when it was allowed.

New photo shows Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clamber on top of their father as he lies smiling on the ground (Getty)

He also joked: “I’m worried about the waistline of the nation as well, with all the chocolate and cakes.

“I’ve done a lot of baking at home. Chocolate goes down very well.”

