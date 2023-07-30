Prince William serves ‘Earthshot burgers’ to unsuspecting food truck guests in London

Prince William and the Sorted Food team man a food truck serving the 'Earthshot burger' in London

Prince William has served the first “Earthshot burgers” to unsuspecting food truck guests in southeast London to drum up support for his environmental initiative.

The Prince of Wales partnered with the team from popular YouTube channel Sorted Food to create the unique burger while shining a spotlight on last year’s Earthshot Prize winners.

“I can’t vouch for the taste and the quality – that’s up to Kush and Ebbers – they designed the menu so I’m rolling with it,” he told surprised Londoners as he served them burgers from the Earthshot Food Truck.

Partnering with Ben Ebbrell, founder and chef of Sorted Food, and Kush Bhasin, head of food, the Prince invited them to test three Earthshot winners’ innovations – each representing a solution to repair the planet – to create the dish.

Also testing the environmental “gadgets”, the Prince brought along Jamie Spafford, co-founder at Sorted Food, who joked that it was “Royal Mail” when William dropped the packages off.

The ingredients for the burger were provided by Indian start-up Kheyti, which has developed a “greenhouse in a box” to support small-hold farmers and shelter their crops from unpredictable elements and destructive pests.

The food was cooked in a cleaner-burning portable stove from Mukuru Clean Stoves, developed in Kenya, which uses biomass for fuel instead of charcoal to reduce air pollution.

Finally, the burgers were put in Notpla takeaway containers, which are natural and biodegradable food packaging boxes made from seaweed and plant extracts to reduce plastic pollution.

The end result was deemed “the best burger we’ve ever had” by a group of people who attended from the Sorted Food community, which totals three million members around the world.

Before serving up the burgers, Prince William told the team about his Earthshot Prize initiative, quipping that it started back when he “had hair”.

“It’s designed as an environmental prize tackling the world’s greatest environmental problems,” he told them, adding that it was inspired by John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot initiative.

He said: “We liked the idea that this is a big deal, this is like something we really need to aim for, but it’s about saving the planet, not taking us to the moon.

“And there’s many people out there who want us to move to the next planet already and I’m like, hang on, let’s not give up on this planet yet.”

The awards recognise efforts to solve key environmental problems, from air pollution to climate change, and annually awards five budding winners with £1 million each to scale up their projects.

The collaboration with Sorted Food is part of the Earthshot Prize’s partnership with YouTube, announced in May, to produce content for the Earthshot channel to inspire users to drive action against climate change.

The YouTube group was founded by a group of old school friends who wanted to demystify food and cooking for themselves and their friends and it has since grown into one of the world’s largest online food communities.

Mr Ebbrell has previously revealed that as a private dining chef he has cooked for the late Queen Elizabeth II, Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Gary Barlow.

Inside the ‘Earthshot burger’

However, Sorted Food’s new guest provoked utter shock from the attendees. “My brain took three seconds to buffer - am I dreaming?” asked one after seeing Prince William in the truck. “I was lost for words,” said another.

“For those of you who don’t know, the Earthshot Prize is there to repair and regenerate the planet. Everything you see here comes from the winners from last year,” the Prince told them while serving the burgers.

The surprise appearance comes after William revealed he would travel to New York in September for his Earthshot Prize summit after his trip last year was cancelled for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

He will attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit to drum up US support for the cause, two months before the awards ceremony in Singapore in November.

The summit will convene the finalists and previous winners with global business leaders, philanthropists and activists and will include an address by Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and current global adviser to the winners of the prize.

