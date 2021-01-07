Prince William secretly volunteered at a homeless shelter over Christmas
Prince William made sure to give back over the Christmas break.
According to People, the Duke of Cambridge visited The Passage, a London-based homeless shelter - which is also one of his many patronages - three times ahead of Christmas. In a photo shared via the charity's Twitter account, William can be seen wearing a face mask and apron as he helps prepare donation bags.
Reportedly, the prince also spoke with residents about their day-to-day experiences amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and worked with fellow volunteers to prepare hot meals for homeless individuals who had moved into emergency hotel accommodations.
This Christmas, we pay tribute to our amazing volunteers who are the lifeblood of The Passage. During both lockdowns, these special people provided 70,000 meals to clients in emergency accommodation. Thank you for your dedication!#VolunteerAppreciation pic.twitter.com/WRc8RNcbzC
— The Passage Charity (@PassageCharity) December 29, 2020
"This Christmas, we pay tribute to our amazing volunteers who are the lifeblood of The Passage," the shelter shared alongside a series of images that included one of the royal volunteering. "During both lockdowns, these special people provided 70,000 meals to clients in emergency accommodation. Thank you for your dedication! #VolunteerAppreciation."
William has maintained his relationship with The Passage for many years now. Last year, the Kensington Palace Twitter account, which now primarily focuses on the work of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared a throwback image of the duke with his late mother, Princess Diana, and his brother, Prince Harry, visiting the shelter for the first time in 1993.
The Duke of Cambridge first visited The @PassageCharity as a child in 1993 with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and has made additional visits at various points over the last twenty-five years. pic.twitter.com/XCHqccfRSf
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2019
In the past, William has expressed how volunteering at the shelter has shaped him for the better. "The visits I made as a child to this place left a deep and lasting impression upon me," William said. "About how important it is to ensure that everyone in our society, especially the poorest, are treated with respect, dignity and kindness, and are given the opportunities to fulfil their potential in life."
