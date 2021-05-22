Prince William says Scotland reminds him of some of his saddest memories including Diana’s death

(PA)

Prince William has said Scotland reminds him of some of his happiest and saddest memories in an emotional speech at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The duke said he was at the Queen’s Balmoral home when he was told that his mother Diana had died, and he shared how he found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors in the “dark days of grief” that followed.

However, Scotland is also the place where he met his future wife 20 years ago this year, which he described as a memory of “great joy”.

William was appointed by the Queen as Lord High Commissioner to the assembly, which is taking part in “blended” form due to the pandemic, with a only a small number of people at the Assembly Hall in Edinburgh and others watching online.

In his speech to the assembly on Saturday, William said: “Scotland is a source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest.

“I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors.

“As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.

“Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine.

“Needless to say the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.

“George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too.”

The duke reminisced about his time at the University of St Andrews in Fife where both he and Kate studied.

He said: “I spent four very happy and formative years studying in St Andrews, the town and the students left me alone to get on with student life, allowing me to share their freedoms – and their pubs.

“Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart.

“I’ve been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy.

“As I grew up I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here and my father is never happier than in walking among the hills.

“My childhood was full of holidays having fun in the fresh air, swimming in lochs, family barbecues with my grandfather in command, and yes the odd midge.”

The assembly began on Saturday with the installation of Lord Wallace of Tankerness QC as the next Moderator of the General Assembly, succeeding Rt Rev Dr Martin Fair.

Lord Wallace, a former deputy first minister of Scotland and Liberal Democrat MSP, is a member of St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney.

The assembly closes on Thursday afternoon and over the next few days will consider issues including proposals to reduce the number of presbyteries and the number of full-time ministry posts.

William began a week-long visit to Scotland on Friday and the Duchess of Cambridge will join him on Monday for the rest of the tour.

It comes after the duke issued a scathing statement criticising the BBC for its failings around his mother’s Panorama interview, which he says exacerbated her “fear, paranoia and isolation”.

An inquiry found the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure his headline-making world exclusive interview with Diana, and “fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency”.

William said he was left with “indescribable sadness” to know the corporation’s shortcomings had “contributed significantly” to Diana, Princess of Wales’ state of mind in the final years of her life.

“She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions,” the duke said.

The Duke of Sussex in a separate statement said about his mother: “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.”

William called for the documentary never to be aired again and said the BBC’s failings had not only let his mother and family down but the public as well.

