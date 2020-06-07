Prince William Says He's Been Secretly Working for a Crisis Helpline

Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Prince William revealed he's been secretly volunteering at a crisis hotline.

The hotline was launched by Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton in 2019.

The United Kingdom recently celebrated Volunteer's Week, a national push for volunteering in local communities amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The royal family has been actively involved in supporting the initiative, and Prince William recently revealed that he's been secretly answering calls to Shout 85258, the United Kingdom's "first 24/7 crisis text line," which was launched in 2019 by Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Prince William.

William revealed that he's one of the 2,000 Crisis Volunteers who are trained to "support anyone, anytime, whatever their crisis may be," and revealed the news on a group call with Kate Middleton. "I'm going to share a little secret with you guys," he said. "But I'm actually on the platform volunteering."



Kate and William also recently shared a new photo of William volunteering with his kids Princess Charlotte and Prince George back in April, seemingly taken on the same day that Charlotte's birthday photos were snapped by Kate Middleton.

