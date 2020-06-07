Prince William Says He's Been Secretly Working for a Crisis Helpline
Prince William revealed he's been secretly volunteering at a crisis hotline.
The hotline was launched by Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton in 2019.
The United Kingdom recently celebrated Volunteer's Week, a national push for volunteering in local communities amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The royal family has been actively involved in supporting the initiative, and Prince William recently revealed that he's been secretly answering calls to Shout 85258, the United Kingdom's "first 24/7 crisis text line," which was launched in 2019 by Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Prince William.
William revealed that he's one of the 2,000 Crisis Volunteers who are trained to "support anyone, anytime, whatever their crisis may be," and revealed the news on a group call with Kate Middleton. "I'm going to share a little secret with you guys," he said. "But I'm actually on the platform volunteering."
To all the incredible volunteers across the UK this #VolunteersWeek: Thank you. @giveusashoutinsta @consciousyouthuk @volunteersweek_2020 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked Volunteers’ Week by speaking to volunteers across the UK to thank them for the amazing support that they provide to their communities. The Duke has been volunteering for #Shout85258, the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text line, launched in 2019 by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — as one of more than 2000 Crisis Volunteers trained to support anyone, anytime, whatever their crisis may be.
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 5, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT
Kate and William also recently shared a new photo of William volunteering with his kids Princess Charlotte and Prince George back in April, seemingly taken on the same day that Charlotte's birthday photos were snapped by Kate Middleton.
As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort. In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area. Today Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message to volunteers around the world — visit @TheRoyalFamily to read the message in full.
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 6, 2020 at 5:59am PDT
Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.
You Might Also Like