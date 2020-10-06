Prince William says George and Charlotte are 'as cheeky as each other'

William and Kate are passing on their love of nature to their children. The family here with Sir David Attenborough in September. (Kensington Palace)

Prince William has revealed his two oldest children are “as cheeky as each other” as he shared new photographs and insights into life in the royal home.

William was joined by a film crew two years ago to produce his documentary Prince William: A Planet for Us All, in which he told of how the royal love for nature is extending to the next generation.

At All Saints Primary School in Anfield, William met a group of environmental activists called the Eco Emeralds, who were building a bug hotel they had called ‘Bugingham Palace’.

He was asked: “Is Princess Charlotte cheekier than Prince George?”

William replied: “No, they’re about as cheeky as each other. They’re very cheeky.”

Asked if George, seven, had picked up the viral dance move flossing, he said: “No, Charlotte can floss. She can already floss at four.

“You don’t want to see me floss. Catherine can floss, but I can’t.”

Father-of-three William spoke about his father and grandfather’s commitment to the environment throughout their lives as he reflected on how his children had been an inspiration to his work.

Sharing how the love of nature had passed onto his children, William described George as “like a caged animal” if he didn’t go outside.

He said: “Seeing my children, the passion in their eyes and the love for being outdoors

“If they find a bug...

“George particularly, if he’s indoors, he’s like a caged animal, he needs to get outside.”

In a clip showing William and Kate meeting Sir David Attenborough, the couple explain how much George, Charlotte and Louis like his documentaries.

William tells Sir David: “They watch all your programmes, honestly.

“I’ve got them into the Africa ones, because obviously I’m quite fond of Africa. But they love all the programmes.”

The Duke of Cambridge also shared three new pictures of George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two, in the documentary, which aired on ITV on Monday evening.

The pictures showed two of the young royals in the garden, with George helping to dig and Charlotte replanting a flower from a pot.

Louis, two, was shown on the beach, holding a bucket as he crouched down and looks at something in the sand.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared a video of their children over the weekend, asking Sir David about the natural world.

It was the first time the three children had been heard speaking in public.

Ahead of Sir David’s latest documentary, the TV veteran joined Prince William for a private socially-distanced viewing of the programme in the Kensington Palace garden.

He also met the Cambridge children, but unwittingly drew George into an international row after giving him a shark’s tooth which he found in Malta in the 1960s.

Malta requested the tooth be returned but backtracked on the demand.

