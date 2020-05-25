Prince William says becoming a dad was "one of the scariest" moment of his life

Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton have always made parenting look easy, but according to the royal it hasn't always felt so. William, who is of course dad to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, has opened up about becoming a dad for the first time - and said it was "one of the scariest things".



In new BBC documentary Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health, the royal shared his feelings about fatherhood with former player Marvin Sordell. During the candid discussion, Sordell told William that he grew up without a father, and when he became a parent himself, it was "the hardest time in my life." William agreed, and admitted that the experience brought back the pain of his late mum Princess Diana's tragic death.

“Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is," Will said. "I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your Dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds.”

He then added: "Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together.”

“I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along — it’s one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest."

The documentary was filmed to support William's ongoing Heads Up campaign, and will be available to watch on BBC One Thursday 28 May.

