Prince William, Princess Charlotte And Prince George's New Photo Is Giving Us Meghan And Harry Vibes

Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George seemingly took a leaf out of their relatives' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's book last week during an outing in Norfolk.

On Friday, the Duke of Cambridge and his two eldest children marked the end of National Volunteering Week by sharing an adorable family photograph on the Kensington Palace Instagram page of the trio hard at work.

In the photograph, the father-of-three holds an umbrella over his children’s heads as they help to deliver food to older residents living near their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. The family, in addition to Kate Middleton and Prince Louis, have been staying in Norfolk during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort,’ Kensington Palace wrote in the caption to the photograph.

‘In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area.’

The photograph is reminiscent to a photograph taken of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in March as they headed to the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, weeks before stepping down from their ‘senior roles’ as members of the Royal Family.

In the snap, Prince Harry held a black umbrella over his wife’s head as the pair smiled on entering the function.

The photograph was soon shared across social media, with royal photographer Samir Hussein describing it as his ‘most iconic photo’.

‘I've photographed the royals for more than 12 years, but this photo really resonates,’ Hussein said in a statement provided to GQ magazine.

‘I've taken many photos I'm really proud of, but in terms of the huge interest in the subjects and the response I've had, this is probably the most iconic photo I've taken.’

Prince Harry, Meghan and their 13-month-old son are currently living in Los Angeles, California. In recent weeks, the parents have been volunteering in their local community and delivery food parcels to vulnerable citizens.

In light of her family’s recent charitable efforts, Queen Elizabeth shared a few words on community-driven actions on the Royal Family Instagram account on Friday.

‘I have been following with interest how men and women from around the world, including my own family, have been helping and recognising the vital role of the volunteer.

'I send my best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and selflessly in the service of others,’ a segment of a caption read which accompanied a slideshow of images of her family.'

