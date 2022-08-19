Prince William Praises the 63-Month Sentence Given to Wildlife Trafficker: 'Significant Victory'

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge delivers a speech during The Tusk Conservation Awards ceremony in London
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge delivers a speech during The Tusk Conservation Awards ceremony in London

Prince William

Prince William is weighing in on a 63-month sentence handed down to a man who trafficked millions of dollars in rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory, calling the decision a "significant victory."

On Thursday, Moazu Kromah, 49, was sentenced to 63 months in prison for poaching the two endangered wildlife species, the U.S. States Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York announced.

Praising the decision, Prince William, 40, says, "Today's sentencing demonstrates both what is possible when a coordinated international response is brought to bear against the illegal wildlife trade, and why it is essential," in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

He adds, "This is a significant victory and a landmark case. For over a decade, its complexity has been skillfully met by a global alliance of international law enforcement agencies, governments, NGOs [non-governmental organizations] and private sector organizations, including a number of brilliant United for Wildlife partners."

RELATED: Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit to Africa to Host U.S. Officials Touring Wildlife Areas

He says the outcome serves as "further proof that we have the tools to combat this insidious crime and is testament to the power of international collaboration."

Prince William concludes by saluting "everyone involved for their meticulous planning and determination to pursue justice."

"Thanks to their perseverance, hundreds of endangered animals and the communities that live alongside them have been protected, sending the strongest possible message that together we can defeat the illegal wildlife trade."

RELATED VIDEO: Prince William Addresses Caribbean Tour Controversy 'We Learnt So Much'

On June 3, 2019, Kromah was taken into custody in Uganda and sent to the U.S. He has been detained since then, per the State's Attorney's office. He and his associates were later charged with conspiracy to traffic rhinoceros horn and elephant ivory, which are together worth more than $7 million. Thirty-five rhinos and 100 elephants were smuggled in the scandal, which began in December 2012 and ended around May 2019.

The case's turning point came after authorities intercepted a package with a black rhinoceros horn that the defendants had sold to a buyer in Manhattan, the State's Attorney said.

Kromah entered a guilty plea on March 30 to one count of conspiracy to commit wildlife trafficking and two counts of wildlife trafficking.

RELATED: Prince William Shares Tweet Praising the 'Dangerous Work' of African Rangers Following Tragedy

Dozens of international organizations and law enforcement agencies joined forces to nab Kromah, with involvement from Prince William's UfW, a release shared with PEOPLE says. Members of endangered species charity worked with transportation taskforces and global financial initiatives to report evidence in the case.

UfW has been working since 2016 to fight the illegal act of trading wildlife. It's the fourth largest illegal trading industry in the world and profits approximately $23 billion a year.

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat