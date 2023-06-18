Prince William Poses with All 3 of His Children in New Father’s Day Portraits

It's Father's Day, which means the posts with dads have already started pouring in on Instagram, including these lovely new portraits that feature Prince William, 40, posing with his three kids: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The never-before-seen photos, snapped by professional photographer Millie Pilkington, were posted to the account that Prince William shares with his wife, Kate Middleton, 41. The caption read, “Happy Father’s Day [heart emoji].”

In the first snap from the slideshow, we see the Prince of Wales snuggling up with his kids. Prince Louis sits in his lap, while his elder two kids flank him as he hugs them in close. The quartet all wear blue in the photo, with Prince George and Prince William sporting button-ups, while Prince Louis dons a patterned sweater and Princess Charlotte rocks a floral dress.

The second photo shows off little Prince Louis's rambunctious side—he is seen with his arms wrapped around dad William's neck, as he uses his father like a jungle gym. The two older siblings look on at their brother and smile.

Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

Pilkington took to the comments to show her appreciation for the opportunity. She wrote, “Thank you so much for entrusting me to take this portrait. Truly honoured.”

The portrait photographer has captured a number of photos for the Wales family. In fact, she was the one who took the official portraits for Princess Charlotte's eighth birthday and Prince Louis's fifth birthday.

In these newly-released photos, Prince Louis is wearing the exact same outfit that he wore for his birthday portraits, which leads us to believe that they may have been part of the same shoot.

In any case, we can never get enough of these royal portraits.

