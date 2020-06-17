Prince William has officially resumed in-person royal duties
Select members of the royal family began their transition back to in-person royal duties yesterday. Prince William, as well as Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, all made their first physical royal appearances since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
William, who's been sheltering in place per government orders with his wife Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at their Anmer Hall home, ventured out for a visit to the King's Lynn Ambulance Station at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Meanwhile #PrinceWilliam has been at King’s Lynn Ambulance Station today to thank staff for their dedication and to hear more about their experiences. He and Kate have launched Our Frontline to provide metal health support for frontline staff and key workers. pic.twitter.com/TGI2vlm6cP
During his visit, he listened to emergency personnel detail the work that has been carried out over the last few weeks. The crew also shared with the duke the support they've received from members of the public, local businesses, and volunteering networks as they've worked to keep their citizens safe.
Charles and Camilla also returned to the public eye. Per Hello! magazine, the royal couple made a socially distanced visit to the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. For their visit, both Charles and Camilla thanked dedicated staff members who have been working tirelessly on the front lines of the health crisis. The meeting with staff took place outside on the greenery of the hospital grounds.
In addition to their hospital visit, Charles and Camilla are scheduled to meet with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, when he arrives in the United Kingdom for an official visit this Thursday.
“They are Britain at its best.” 👏 The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall today visited Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and thanked key staff who have been working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their Royal Highnesses spoke to a range of healthcare professionals including clinicians, volunteers, junior doctors and members of the domestic team. During the socially-distanced visit, The Duchess said: “There is nothing like being able to thank the NHS staff face-to-face even if the choreography is a little bit different! They are Britain at its best.” The Prince also praised the “marvellous cooperation” of all involved. 📸 PA
