Prince William’s message to the Lionesses might have been clumsy, but it wasn’t sexist

Imagine, for a second, how exhausting being a Palace press secretary must be. You think you’ve covered every base, considered every possible reaction – however tangential – when you meticulously wrote and then re-wrote, say, the wording for Prince William’s message of support to our Lionesses ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final, and then boom: you wake up, yesterday, to: “Prince accused of being ‘openly sexist’.”

It’s enough to make me want to lie down and pull the duvet over my head. But I was curious enough to read on. What on earth could our King-to-be have done or said in a banal 14-second video message of encouragement to our bruised but brilliant national football team – the first in 57 years to play in a World Cup final – that could spark a “sexism row”?

Well, according to the feminist activist online group MFW – which campaigns against misogyny in the media (MFW stands for Mad F---king Witch apparently) – there wasn’t just one faux pas, but a whole series of unforgivable gaffes.

First was the fact that the Prince of Wales couldn’t be bothered to fly to Sydney for the game. Then, that he was featured only with his daughter, Charlotte, in the video. “Because it’s still considered undesirable and even icky that boys might have female role models or be cheering for a women’s team,” tweeted MFW. Apparently this was “a huge slap in the face to the women in the team and ALL women”.

It gets worse. Never mind Prince William’s talk of pride in his team’s “achievement” and the “millions” of not women but people (that will have been amended in early edits) that the Lionesses “have inspired here and around the world” – could there be anything more “patronising” and “demeaning” than him telling them to “go out tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves”?

Poor, confused William may have been comforted by the knowledge that he wasn’t the only target of MFW’s ire. David Beckham was also caught in the feminist group’s crosshairs both for not being in Australia and for featuring his daughter, Harper, in his own video message. “A lot of people will see this issue as minor,” MFW raged, “but it isn’t. It’s called a micro-aggression, which women and people in oppressed groups experience every day of their lives.”

I’m guessing that like any professional sporting figures, the Lionesses won’t be focusing so much on these “micro-aggressions” right now, as their loss. That will be their biggest “slap in the face” – and liable to be making them smart more than any man’s ill-chosen gestures or wording. Because as much as I hate to admit it, after the initial groan at the “sexist row” headline, I had to concede that there is more than a grain of truth to MFW’s verbal rampage.

As President of the FA, Prince William should have been at the final, alongside Beckham, the closest thing this country has to a footballing mascot. Had it been men out there, playing for England, wild horses would not have kept either one away. So yes, in a perfect world, where we were all caught up on centuries of inequality, where women were given bigger bonuses and the Spanish FA president did not kiss his female champions on the lips, these two men would have been in the stands of Stadium Australia on Sunday, alongside their sons and daughters.

In that world, it’s also true that Prince William would not have told the women’s team to “go out and really enjoy yourselves,” because as MFW point out, that comment “would never ever be said to a male team”, and it does remind me of the time an older man once asked me why I needed childcare in order to do my job, what with writing just being a jolly little hobby one could do whilst changing a nappy.

The problem is the one-size-fits-all word “sexist.” Where there is no malice, nothing but genuine respect and awe for the Lionesses’ spectacular achievement not just over the course of this summer but the past few years, it’s unhelpful to brand Prince William and Beckham wilfully prejudiced and discriminatory. Don’t be lazy. Use other words: “clumsy”, “cringeworthy”, “out of date.”

Then look at the context: in just over a year, women’s football has gone from niche and even derided by some to boundary-breaking TV gold; to mainstream sport, watched by every man I know. It’s a cultural breakthrough unparalleled in other areas and the reverberations have been significant in other areas too, both in terms of gender equality and equal access. Simply put: give us the chance and we can excel.

Every time we nit-pick and use a harsh word like “sexist” in the wrong context, we not only dilute its impact when it comes to more serious “crimes” but alienate ourselves even from the open-minded. With any rise this precipitous there is bound to be a hangover in terms of old-fashioned attitudes or language. That a change is long overdue shouldn’t figure in this argument or be used as a stick with which to beat those championing female achievement.

MFW concludes by insisting that these two well-intentioned video messages only prove “just how far there is still to go in improving the status of women’s sport and all women’s endeavours everywhere”. And there is a way to go, but look how far we’ve come. So be patient with those who need a moment to learn and catch up. Because I promise you that both Prince William and Beckham will be there to watch the Lionesses play in their next World Cup final, and England midfielder Georgia Stanway spoke for all women when she said: “we’re not done yet.”

