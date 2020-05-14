Prince William Mentions Shouts Out Harry in New Open Letter

From Good Housekeeping

The Duke of Cambridge mentioned his brother, Prince Harry, in an open letter penned to the organization behind The Diana Award.

In the message, shared to The Diana Award's Instagram account, William mentions how supportive he and Harry remain of the organization's dedication to help youth amid uncertain times.

William and Harry's relationship has been rumored to have been strained since Harry's decision to step away from royal life.

Princes William and Harry may no longer be on the same royal path, but they will always be brothers.

The Duke of Cambridge recently wrote an open letter to the organization behind The Diana Award, a campaign focused on anti-bullying created in honor of William and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. In the letter, William mentioned his younger brother and how they both remain incredibly proud of the organization's dedication to foster support for youth even amid uncertain times. The Diana Award's official Instagram account shared the Duke of Cambridge's message via a shared post alongside images of the two brothers working with the organization throughout the years.

"I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty," wrote William. "Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working, there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever."

The Duke of Cambridge ended the note, "This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks."

William's message marks one of the first written mentions of his brother since Harry and wife Duchess Meghan's joint decision to step down as active working members of the royal family. And there's been little visible mention of the Sussexes via the Cambridges' social media accounts lately. Although, the Kensington Royal account did post a warm birthday message last week for Meghan and Harry's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who just turned one year old.

