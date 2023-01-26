Prince William Meets His Environmental Innovators as Earthshot Prize Finalists Gather at Windsor

Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to the Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor on January 26, 2023 in Windsor, England. The event is a vital part of the new Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme, a unique, 9-month accelerator designed to help Earthshot Prize Finalists grow their solutions by unlocking new routes to market, finance, and major partnerships.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Prince William

Prince William is meeting his environment heroes.

The Prince of Wales, 40, spent time with the finalists of his second annual Earthshot Prize on Thursday afternoon.

He did not come face-to-face with any of the 15 finalists at the awards ceremony in Boston in December, as both winners and finalists stayed at their home bases. But on Thursday, he was able to talk to all the changemakers about their progress so far and their hopes for the future as they gathered at Cumberland Lodge, located in a park close to Windsor Castle.

Prince William — who spoke to PEOPLE in December about how he hopes the finalists will build on the legacy of their predecessors — heard about their groundbreaking plans for this year and beyond. He also took part in two smaller, focused conversations to hear about the opportunities The Earthshot Prize has afforded the Finalists so far and what more it can do to break down barriers and accelerate their ambitious plans for the future.

Prince William, Prince of Wales (C) takes part in break out session with Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor on January 26, 2023 in Windsor, England. The event is a vital part of the new Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme, a unique, 9-month accelerator designed to help Earthshot Prize Finalists grow their solutions by unlocking new routes to market, finance, and major partnerships.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Prince William

The finalists have been taking part in a retreat, which is part of the prize's Fellowship Programme, what the organizers call a nine-month timetable designed to help them grow their solutions by unlocking new routes to market, finance and important partnerships.

The inaugural week-long retreat has seen the finalists meet and collaborate, picking up tips and inspiration from leaders and thinkers in the field of innovation and the environment, including Christiana Figueres, former U.N. Climate Chief, and Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, environmental activist and geographer. The finalists are also been taught how to scale up their plans and initiatives.

Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to the Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor on January 26, 2023 in Windsor, England. The event is a vital part of the new Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme, a unique, 9-month accelerator designed to help Earthshot Prize Finalists grow their solutions by unlocking new routes to market, finance, and major partnerships.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Prince William

It is all part of ongoing efforts to accelerate and scale the solutions that the 15 finalists have for tackling the earth's environmental challenges.

The netting of each $1.3 million (£1 million) award is only part of Prince William's plans for the Earthshot Prize. A key component is to also help boost and accelerate all the 15 finalists' solutions, and this nine-month program — enabling them to utilize ambitious collaborations with the prize's global connections with 45 businesses, NGOs and philanthropists. Conferences like the one William attended are planned to aide them in moving ahead and having an even greater impact in their communities and countries.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Windsor Foodshare

Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock

Earlier on Thursday, Prince William joined his wife, Kate Middleton, 41, to visit a local food bank that is distributing much-needed provisions during tough times for many people in the Windsor community.