Prince William Makes Home Visit To ‘Bowel Babe’ For A Very Special Reason

Prince William made a home visit to a beloved U.K. podcaster for a very special reason.

The Duke of Cambridge stopped by Deborah James’ house on Friday to present her with a damehood, one of the highest honorary titles an individual in the United Kingdom can receive. James is known as “Bowel Babe” on her social media accounts and was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2016.

Typically, such honors are awarded by members of the royal family at specific times of the year, but the royals reportedly made an exception to rush the honor for James, who recently entered hospice care and told fans her days are few.

“Prince William actually came to our family house today!! I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family but also honoured me with my Damehood,” James wrote in an Instagram post.

“It’s quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale,” she said. “But it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease. He is clearly passionate about improving oncology outcomes as the President of the Royal Marsden.”

James added that “it was such a special day for my whole family” and quipped that the prince is “welcome back any time!”

James, co-host of the podcast “You, Me and The Big C,” recently told followers that she has little time left, and that her body isn’t responding to treatments.

“The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball,” the podcaster said in a heartbreaking Instagram message she posted last week.

James celebrates the 90th Anniversary of JW Marriott Grosvenor House London on April 30, 2019 in London. (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

“In over 5 years of writing about how I thought it would be my final Christmas, how I wouldn’t see my 40th birthday nor see my kids go to secondary school — I never envisaged writing the one where I would actually say goodbye,” she added. “I think it’s been the rebellious hope in me.”

In the same post, James announced the creation of the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, which will help fund clinical trials and raise awareness about bowel cancer. It’s already raised over $6 million.

On her podcast, James told listeners to “please enjoy life because it is so precious” and left them with an important reminder.

“Oh and also, check your poo,” she said. “I can’t leave on any other word apart from check your poo. I still have images of me dancing in poo outfits everywhere. So maybe I should leave on that final word. Check your poo.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

