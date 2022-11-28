Prince William and Kate to set out green credentials in US

Sean Coughlan - Royal correspondent
·3 min read
Prince William and Kate
The Prince and Princess of Wales will be appearing before the US public this week

In their first international trip since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine will visit the US this week for an environmental prize.

The royal couple will show their support for finding ways to tackle climate change, at the second annual Earthshot Prize awards in Boston.

Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Chloe x Halle are among the performers taking part.

Environmental campaigner Sir David Attenborough will also be contributing.

The awards were launched by Prince William last year and the trip to Boston will be his first big international appearance since becoming Prince of Wales.

As well as the prize ceremony on Friday, Prince William and Catherine will be on show in front of the US public, which in recent months will have seen much coverage of the Royal Family, ranging from the Queen's funeral to the Netflix drama The Crown, to stories about Prince Harry and Meghan.

Prince William will be seen as taking on the environmental mantle from his father, King Charles. But he will also be setting out his own stall, showing how much he wants to engage in green issues.

He will want to move the US royal coverage away from the gossip pages and on to more serious matters, using the days before the award to visit projects for the disadvantaged in Boston, and to see green technology schemes.

Charlot Magayi
Charlot Magayi, who has developed a more eco-friendly stove in Kenya, is an award finalist

Prince William has said the Earth is at a "tipping point" and the awards are intended to support innovative ways of reducing environmental damage.

It will be a mix of good causes and show business - presenters at the televised award ceremony include Rami Malek, Catherine O'Hara, Shailene Woodley, Clara Amfo and Daniel Dae Kim.

There are five prizes for innovative environmental projects, each award worth £1m, in an event that will emphasise inclusion, diversity and a global outlook.

The Earthshot name for the prizes is an echo of the "Moonshot" ambition of US president John F Kennedy, from a speech in 1962, and it will try to evoke some of the optimism of the era of the young president.

John F Kennedy
The name of the award was inspired by a speech by President Kennedy

"We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organise and measure the best of our energies and skills," President Kennedy had said.

This year's prize will be given in President Kennedy's Boston heartland, and in partnership with the city's John F Kennedy Library Foundation.

Another royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are also involved in a US prize related to the Kennedys.

Next week they are due to receive an award in New York from the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights foundation, set up in honour of the former president's brother and US senator, who was assassinated in 1968.

But in terms of whether the couples will meet in the US, the Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be firmly focused on their own awards this week.

Latest Stories

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Details Revealed: Their 'Super Bowl'

    The Prince and Princess of Wales are "both extremely excited for the visit," which will end with a glamorous night out at the Earthshot Prize Awards

  • British Open champion Cameron Smith wins 3rd Australian PGA

    British Open champion Cameron Smith has won his third Australian PGA Championship by three shots after a day of wild weather stopped play twice at Royal Queensland Golf Club on Sunday. The world No. 3 shot a 3-under 68 to finish at 14-under par, three strokes clear of equal second-place Ryo Hisatsune (65) and Jason Scrivener (67), who had moved up the leaderboard Sunday to briefly share the lead and threaten Smith's attempt for his fifth title this year. Play was suspended twice for a total of two hours when electrical storms swept through Brisbane, sending players and about 10,000 fans searching for cover.

  • Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston

    The performers at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony will also include Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding — with more surprises in store!

  • Cheryl Burke Dedicates Touching Message To All Her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partners As She Steps Down As Pro

    Cheryl Burke dedicated a touching message to all of her dance partners on Dancing with the Stars. The note comes as the pro dancer announced she was stepping down from the show after 26 seasons. “To all of my dance partners who each has played a pivotal role in my life, THANK YOU,” she wrote […]

  • ‘I’m a massive royalist’: Catherine Zeta-Jones says she was ‘really upset’ about Queen’s death

    Zeta-Jones also recalled having lunch with the Queen Consort years before her marriage to King Charles III

  • Wait, Is David from 'Love It or List It' an Actual Real Estate Agent?

    Skeptical viewers may wonder if David Visentin from the HGTV hit 'Love It or List It' is an actual real estate agent? We found the surprisingly heartwarming answer.

  • Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams says the 'Trump hangover' still impacts him and his family 'in significant ways'

    Dr. Adams' wife, Lacey, worried about her husband getting a "stigma" for working under the then-president before he officially became surgeon general.

  • Kody Brown says on 'Sister Wives' that he's not going to 'break my back' to help his wife Janelle because she doesn't 'respect' him

    "Men don't feel love from women who don't respect them," Kody Brown said of wife Janelle Brown on "Sister Wives."

  • 90 Day : Kim Is 'Not Prepared' for Devastating Loss as Usman Shocks Her with Urgent Plea to Adopt

    Kim is reeling after the death of her mother, while Usman confesses he would like to add another member to their soon-to-be family

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it

  • Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Wi

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    It's been a long, long time coming, but Canada's men finally have their first World Cup goal — and it was an absolute gem.

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice