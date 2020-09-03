When are Prince William and Kate going back to work?

William and Kate in Barry, South Wales, in August, as they continued with engagements during the summer. (Getty Images)

Britain’s lockdown summer is coming to an end as pupils return to schools and office workers are encouraged to get back to their desks.

For the Royal Family, the summer break was shorter than usual this year. The Queen and her husband Prince Philip could not make the journey to Aberdeen for their Balmoral break until August – much later than they would usually leave the south of England.

And Prince William and his wife Kate continued engagements into the summer months, visiting Barry and Cardiff in South Wales as they carried out socially-distanced visits in August.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been homeschooling their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are seven and five, and attend Thomas’s in Battersea, London.

Prince Louis, at just two years old, was photographed making a rainbow hand print for NHS workers.

William and Kate stayed in Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home, with their children despite the government reopening schools to some year groups earlier this year.

Charlotte would have been included in the year group that was back in the classroom, but the family did not move back down to the capital.

View photos Charlotte, pictured here in April, was homeschooled with her brother, even though her year group went back to school. (The Duchess of Cambridge) More

Read more: Boris Johnson 'called Prince William to pinch adviser' for top government job

Thomas’s Battersea reopens fully on 7 September, which means it will be time for an end to homeschooling for the family, and an end to that summer break.

The Cambridges often spends part of their summer in Norfolk anyway, and they also go to Scotland to visit Balmoral while the Queen stays there.

Like the rest of the country, their plans for a break abroad will have been scuppered by coronavirus, with people facing quarantine restrictions on their return from many popular holiday destinations.

With school restarting on the horizon, it’s likely William and Kate will be packing up at Anmer Hall and heading back to Kensington Palace to get back into their previous routine.

They are keen to be hands-on parents when they can be, and they take George and Charlotte to and from school whenever they can.

With their oldest children back in school, the couple may also be returning to more of their engagements, many of which were carried out over Zoom while lockdown was going on, with video messages replacing speeches or visits.

View photos William and Kate dropping George and Charlotte at Thomas's Battersea in London in September 2019. (AFP) More

Read more: Statue of Princess Diana to be installed in Kensington Palace next year

However, William’s aunt, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, kickstarted the royals getting back to their duties after the summer break today as she visited the Thames Valley Air Ambulance (TVAA) in Maidenhead.

Story continues