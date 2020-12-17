Everyone's saying the same thing about William and Kate's 2020 family Christmas card

Photo credit: Instagram

Christmas might be looking a little different for the royal family this year, as it is for all of us, but that hasn't stopped Prince William and Kate Middleton from keeping up one of their sweetest festive traditions: their annual family Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge send out personalised Christmas cards featuring a photo of the family each year - and this time they've opted for a wintery outdoor theme, with the kids looking super cute of course.

This year's family photo was leaked over the weekend on social media, but has finally been posted on the official Kensington Royal Instagram account. The Christmas card, taken by photographer Matt Porteous, sees William and Kate smiling alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with the five seated on a bale of hay in front of a pile of chopped wood.

In keeping with the wintery theme, the whole family are wearing their warmest winter jumpers, which makes a change from last year's summery photograph. True to form, Prince Louis is laughing away in between his parents, and it's adorable!

Looking at the comments, it seems royal fans have only got one thing to say about the cute new picture: all the resemblances of the Cambridge children. The general consensus is that Princess Charlotte is looking more and more like her grandmother, the Queen, the older she gets. "Charlotte looks so like Queen Elizabeth," wrote one person. "Little princess Charlotte looks just like Her Majesty!" agreed another.

There were also a sprinkling of comments pointing out that Louis is clearly taking after Kate's side of the family, while people think Prince George has taken on a lot of the Diana genes.

While we've all now officially seen the front of the card, the leaked version on social media revealed it was addressed "To all the amazing NHS staff," followed by the message, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year".

The royals usually send Christmas cards to thank charities and organisations they've worked with throughout the year, so it would of course be fitting for the Cambridges to thank the NHS after such a difficult year battling the coronavirus pandemic.

It's not known specifically when the photo for this year's Christmas card was taken, but by the family's wintry tonal outfits it would suggest it was fairly recent. Have spent a large amount of lockdown at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and they've previously taken their Christmas card photos there, it's likely this could be the location of the 2020 family snap.

The family have been busy recently, with the Duke and Duchess taking their children to watch The National Lottery's Pantoland pantomime at The London Palladium last week, which was held to thank key workers and their families.

George, Charlotte and Louis were on their best behaviour, as the Cambridges appeared on the red carpet together, sweetly holding hands.

Wishing the family a very happy Christmas!

