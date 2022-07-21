Prince William and Kate Middleton share new photo of Prince George in honour of his ninth birthday

Cambridges release new photo of Prince George for his ninth birthday (AFP via Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a new portrait of Prince George in celebration of his ninth birthday.

On Thursday 21 July, a day before Prince George’s birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the photo of their eldest child to their official Instagram account.

In the photo, the soon-to-be nine year old could be seen wearing a blue polo shirt and smiling widely, with the photo captured on what appears to be a beach.

“George is turning nine!” the couple wrote in the caption of the photo alongside a balloon emoji and a cake emoji.

The photo of the young royal has sparked an outpouring of happy birthday messages from royal fans, with one person writing: “Happy birthday little prince!” while another said: “He’s looking so much like his daddy these days! Happy birthday George!”

More follows...