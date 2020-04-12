Prince William and Kate Middleton Share an Easter Message from Kensington Palace

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared an Easter message on Instagram.

The Cambridges posted a new photo of Kensington Palace surrounded by daffodils.

The couple wrote, "Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter."

Most people are currently self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, so the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to send a sweet Easter message to everyone at home.

Taking to their Kensington Palace Instagram account, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a photo of their London residence, showing an array of daffodils growing in front of the building. Along with the gorgeous snap, the royals wrote, "Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter 🐰🐣 #StayHomeSaveLives."

Earlier this week, Kate and William had a video call with staff and students at Casterton Primary Academy. The children of key workers continue to attend school during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Cambridges wanted to thank all of the teachers for working hard to keep the kids safe.

Towards the end of the video call, one teacher sweetly said to William and Kate, "Hope there's chocolate at your house as well." Prince William replied, "There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here. Don't worry." Kate quickly turned to William and said, "You keep eating it," revealing her husband's sneaky candy habit to the world.

Sharing the video on social media, the Kensington Palace account revealed, "Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication."

Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/2h9N66O4EP



— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 8, 2020





