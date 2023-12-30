Prince William and Kate Middleton Share 2023 Recap and Thank Those Who Were ‘A Part of Our Year’

The pair shared photos of the family from King Charles’ coronation in May and more

Chris Jackson/Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales smile as they arrive for their visit to SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are looking back at their 2023!

The official Instagram page for Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a short video with several photos and videos highlighting the biggest moments of the year for the royals. In the post's caption, they also shared a message thanking “everyone who has been a part of our year.”

The video kicked off with some behind-the-scenes shots of the royal couple preparing for King Charles' coronation alongside their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. In the video, they ascend a staircase in their royal garb as they enter the car that would take them to the coronation ceremony. Over the video are the words: “This was 2023.”

Several photos taken of the royals throughout the past few months are then intercut to Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” Some of the major moments commemorated in the video include the Duke and Duchess with their children on the balcony after King Charles’ coronation in May, the royal couple making their first appearance at the 2023 Royal Ascot in June, and the pair watching the flypast for King Charles’ Scotland coronation in July.

The post also highlighted the pair’s individual triumphs including Kate Middleton playing the piano in the opening sequence film for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and her speech during a conference held for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in London. Prince William’s philanthropy also shined as the reel highlighted his trip to Singapore for his Earthshot Prize and his promotion of his Homewards initiative to beat homelessness.

Daniel Leal/Getty Watched by Prince William, Prince of Wales (centre right) and Prince George of Wales (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough on May 8, 2023 in London, England.

The couple’s three children made brief appearances in the video, featuring shots of the children with their father soaking up the sun at Balmoral Castle and snaps from their individual birthday portraits throughout the year.

The video also showed photos of the children at the third annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, lighting candles and dropping letters to Santa inside a large red post box.

The reel ended with a black and white photo from the Cambridge family’s Christmas card this year before it faded to black and the Kensington Palace symbol appeared on the screen.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order), Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter), Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England.

This year was significant for William and Kate, as the couple further solidified their royal roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales following King Charles’ ascension to the throne. Prince William’s pivotal place in the line of succession was also emphasized on King Charles’ coronation day when he knelt before his father to pay homage after he was crowned.

The couple’s children also played important roles throughout the year, with Prince George serving as a Page of Honor for his grandfather during the May 6 crowning at Westminster Abbey. Prince Louis’s appearances this year have also increased as he was spotted stepping out at several events inducing the traditional walk to church at Sandringham.

