Kate Middleton & Prince William Share an Easter Message from Kensington Palace

Like so many right now, members of the royal family are celebrating the Easter holiday separately. Normally, the Queen's relatives would gather in Windsor with the British monarch to attend church. It's also rumored that they enjoy a lunch of roast lamb together after religious services (and the youngsters, like George, Charlotte, and Louis have been known to compete in a private family egg hunt).

But this year, the royals are practicing social distancing as is recommended during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Prince William and Kate are thought to be sequestered at Anmer Hall with their children, while Prince Charles and Camilla are staying put at their home, Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. The Sussexes, of course, are all the way in Los Angeles.

The Queen referenced this separation in her historic speech about COVID-19, which was broadcast just one week ago.

"Though self-isolating may at times be hard, many people of all faiths, and of none, are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect, in prayer or meditation," she said.

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

Fortunately, social distancing isn't stopping the royals from commemorating the holiday on social media.

This morning, Kensington Palace, the communication channel of William and Kate, Clarence House, the channel of Prince Charles and Camilla, and Princess Eugenie all shared nature-themed posts on Instagram to mark the holiday. See those posts below:

Kensington Palace

"Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter 🐰🐣 #StayHomeSaveLives" reads the caption.

Clarence House

In addition to an Easter greeting, Clarence House also shared a reminder that Prince Charles recorded an Easter reading for Westminster Abbey.

The lengthy caption reads:

Wishing you all a very Happy Easter.



Today you can listen to The Prince of Wales reading the Gospel for Easter Day services hosted online by Westminster Abbey and Canterbury Cathedral.



Despite having closed their doors, @westminsterabbeylondon and @no1cathedral will lead prayers for Christians who find themselves separated from their churches during this special Eastertime.



The Prince recorded a reading of John 20: 1-18 earlier this week, which relates the story of Jesus’ resurrection. The reading can be heard in both a podcast by Westminster Abbey and a video Eucharist service from Canterbury Cathedral.



Visit @westminsterabbeylondon and @no1cathedral to find out where to listen.

















Princess Eugenie

On her personal page, Princess Eugenie echoed the Queen's speech from last weekend, with a caption that reads:

"Happy Easter 🐣 to you.

⁣

To quote Her Majesty's Easter message 'May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face our future.'" ⁣







