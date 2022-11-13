Prince William and Kate Middleton Leave Touching Message to Fallen Soldiers on Remembrance Day Wreath

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales lays a wreath during the National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Prince William and Kate Middleton left a touching message on their Remembrance Day wreath.

The royal couple, who were front and center of this year's National Service of Remembrance memorial alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, took some to write a short tribute to honor the fallen war soldiers from the U.K. and Commonwealth nations.

"In memory of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. We will remember them," they wrote.

Prince William, 40, solemnly placed the poppy wreath, which was adorned with Prince of Wales feathers and a Welsh red ribbon, on the Cenotaph war memorial on behalf of him and his wife, 40, who looked on from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Wreaths laid by members of the royal family at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, during the national Remembrance Sunday service. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

King Charles, who is observing his first Remembrance Day as head of state, also left a short but poignant message on his poppy wreath, writing, "In memory of the glorious dead."

Princess Anne and Prince Edward also placed wreaths on the Cenotaph, and a wreath was also placed on behalf of Queen Camilla for the first time.

The royal family each wore a pin with a red poppy to the ceremony — a symbol that has been used since 1921 to signify Remembrance Day.

King Charles and Prince William each wore a single poppy pinned to their lapel, while Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton both wore three poppies. The three poppies that Middleton wore are believed to represent her fallen family members from World War 1 on her great-grandmother Olive Middleton's side.

The official Twitter account for the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted out some photos of the event, including shots of the procession of war veterans and candid pictures of William and Kate throughout the ceremony.

Prince William and Kate changed their profiles on Twitter and Instagram earlier this week to reflect Remembrance Day, updating their cover photo to depict the Field of Remembrance with crosses and red poppies. They also changed their profile picture to show a shot of them at the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall.

The Royal Family Twitter profile was also similarly updated with the Field of Remembrance imagery, and the updated profile picture showed King Charles and Queen Camilla looking off into the distance, both wearing black with a red poppy pin.

