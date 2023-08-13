Prince William and Kate Middleton Lead Praise as the Lionesses Make it to the World Cup Semi-Finals

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been cheering on England's Lionesses every step of the way as they continue to make it through the women's World Cup. And today they led praise for the team once again as they beat Colombia 2-1 in their quarter final match.

"Bring on the semi-finals! A hard-fought win, well done Lionesses," a post on the Kensington Palace Twitter account read just seconds after the whistle blew signalling full-time in the match. Unlike their last game against Nigeria, which England won on penalties after the match went into extra time, the Lionesses won in 90 minutes against Colombia. However, they have their toughest match yet playing the host nation Australia on Wednesday in the semi-finals. The Australian team had a huge crowd behind them today as they beat France in a nail-biting quarter final which ended only after 10 rounds of penalty kicks.

Bring on the semi-finals! A hard-fought win, well done @Lionesses ⚽ https://t.co/9gjKK5wVqY — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 12, 2023

"It's just really fantastic that we can be here and be part of it, that we're through to the semi-finals...Now a little rest, and then we get prepared for Australia," England manager Sarina Wiegman told BBC Sport after today's win. She described the England team as showing "resilience" against Colombia and said she was "so proud."

Earlier this year Prince William surprised Wiegman with an honorary CBE when he met the Lionesses in June to wish them luck in the Word Cup. "Huge respect, and go get ‘em!,” William said to the team at the time. The Prince has been President of the Football Association, the governing body for England’s football, since 2006.

Story continues

It is not known whether William would travel to Australia if the team reached the final, and Kensington Palace has not commented on this. However, royal family members are taking a break from public appearances during the summer. Later this month, William and Kate are expected to join King Charles at Balmoral where the family traditionally gathers throughout August and September.

You Might Also Like