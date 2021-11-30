Why Experts Think It's Unlikely William And Kate Will Stay With Harry And Meghan During US Visit

Photo credit: Stephen Pond - Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are finally heading to the US, almost two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved Stateside.

The Duke of Cambridge announced the news in an interview with People in October, noting that his environmental initiative, The Earthshot Prize, will host its second ceremony in the US next year. The Cambridges celebrated the global prize for the environment last Sunday in London.

‘This is just the start,’ he told the publication following the celebrations. ‘I'm thrilled that in 2022, The Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States, where we will continue to spread this vital message of urgency, optimism and action.

‘The urgency of the situation can't be overstated. But through The Earthshot Prize, I want to show people across the world why there is reason to be hopeful.’

Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images

The royal trip will mark the couple’s first in over seven years since their trip to New York in 2014.

It’s unknown at this stage whether the couple will take their three children – Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte – on the trip.

While many royal fans has wondered whether the couple would stay with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the US visit, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti recently told US Magazine that it's unlikely. 'It’s like so many of these things — it’s a sort of lose-lose situation,' Sacerdoti claimed. That said, Kensington Palace is yet to comment on the trip, and is yet to release details about the couple's itinerary, so we're not ruling a reunion out.

The news comes after Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie told Entertainment Tonight in September that the foursome's relationship hasn't improved much in recent months.

'The relationship between Harry and William is still very much one of distance,' Scobie said. 'I don't just mean physical [distance], across the Atlantic, but they are not talking that much, and that is exactly how sources close to William have put it.'

Photo credit: NDZ/Star Max - Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US last year after they official stepped down as senior members of the royal family. The pair and their son Archie later settled in Montecito, before they welcomed their daughter Lilibet earlier this summer.

It’s believed no member of the royal family has been able to meet Lilibet – otherwise known as Lili – since her birth as a result of travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last time Prince Harry visited the UK was in April this year following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

