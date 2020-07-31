Prince William And Kate Middleton ‘Enjoy’ Isles Of Scilly Holiday With Children

Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Prince William has reportedly taken his family to one of his favourite childhood holiday destinations for a mini staycation.

The Daily Mail reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen ‘enjoying the weather’ in the archipelago and cycling in Tresco, Isles of Scilly on Thursday.

It’s believed the couple decided to head to the islands, located close to Cornwall, for a break before Prince George and Princess Charlotte return to school in September.

The Isles of Scilly is a place of much importance to William. In June 1989, he visited the islands with his brother, Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

William and Kate also visited the islands in 2016 and took a tour around the Tresco Abbey Garden.

The family-of-five are expected to return home to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they’ve spent the majority of lockdown during the Coronavirus pandemic, on Friday.

The break comes days after Prince William opened up about the worst present he’s ever bought his wife.

During a recent interview on Peter Crouch’s podcast That Peter Crouch Podcast, the royal admitted that he bought Kate a pair of binoculars. ‘She’s never let me forget that,’ the prince joked.

The duke continued, explaining: ‘That was early on in the courtship that was.

‘I wrapped them. They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, "but these are really amazing, look how far you can see!" She was looking at me going, “they're binoculars, what's going on?”.

The present didn’t exactly go down well with Kate, with William adding: ‘Honestly I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars.’

We don’t either, Will.

