Prince William and Kate Middleton wish royal fans a 'safe and happy Easter' with picture of their London home

Kate Middleton and Prince William have urged people to stay safely at home as they celebrate Easter (Getty Images)

Yesterday, the Queen insisted that “Easter isn’t cancelled” despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Now, her grandson Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have urged their fans to celebrate at home.

In a post on their Instagram account, @KensingtonRoyal, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished their 11.5m followers a “safe and happy Easter”.

To mark the occasion, they shared a photo of their London home, Kensington Palace, basking in sunshine and with daffodils growing in the foreground.

Captioning the image, William, 37, and Kate, 38, wrote: “Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter #StayHomeSaveLives”.

Their post went down well with royal fans who left more than 136,000 ‘likes’.

One person wrote: “That is beautiful.”

Another commented: “Happy Easter to your sweet family!!”

A third shared: “Happy Easter to the Cambridge family!”

And a fourth added: “Be safe be well...happy Easter!”

It is understood the duke and duchess are currently residing in their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with their three children - son Prince George, six, daughter Princess Charlotte, four, and son Prince Louis, one.

This week the couple carried out their first virtual engagement during the pandemic as they spoke to staff and pupils at Casterton Primary Academy.

The children showed off Easter artwork to the royal couple, who offered words of support to their teachers.

Kate told them: “To you and everyone who is in during this time, it must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that their children have the normality and structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be.

“So really, really well done and for all of you, I know it’s not easy circumstances, but it’s fantastic.”

A teacher replied: “Thank you so much. I think everyone is just pleased to be able to help.”

William added: “Good northern volunteering spirit going on up there, very good of you!”

It comes after Sophie, Countess of Wessex, made a secret visit to a charity during the coronavirus lockdown - complete with protective surgical mask and latex gloves.

Prince Edward’s wife, 55, helped out at a homeless shelter where she met staff and volunteers, and assisted in packing emergency Easter parcels for those affected by the pandemic.

In images released on Twitter by Surrey Health Borough Council, the mum-of-two - who lives in nearby Bagshot Park - stopped by the Hope Hub, which works to prevent and end homelessness in Surrey Heath and surrounding areas.