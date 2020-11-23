Prince William and Kate Middleton’s dog Lupo has died: ‘We will miss him so much’

(Rex Features)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have revealed over the weekend that their pet dog, Lupo, has died.

The black cocker spaniel was a wedding present from Kate Middleton’s brother, James Middleton.

The couple shared the news on Sunday in a statement shared on their joint Instagram account: @kensingtonroyal.

“Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away,” the caption read below a photograph of the nine-year-old dog.

"He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much," it added.

The post has already garnered more than 800,000 likes and thousands of comments from people offering their condolences.

Prince William and Kate regularly shared photographs of Lupo over the years, having featured him in a family photograph shortly after Prince George was born.

Mr Middleton has also posted about the loss of Lupo on social media and shared several photoraphs of him.

“It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away,” the caption read.

"Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss.

“However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist.”

Mr Middleton went on to reference the pain he felt when he lost his first dog, Tilly, in 2017, which he said “still hurts”.

“There isn’t much of a rule book on how to grieve for a dog, but I’ve said a prayer, lit a candle and taken Ella (Mum) for a long walk to spend time remembering Lupo,” he continued.

“Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy.”

