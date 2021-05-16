Prince William and Kate Middleton say their children ‘all miss their much loved great-grandfather’ Prince Philip

(Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said that their three children “all miss” their late great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip died last month at the age of 99 in Windsor Castle.

Now, in a letter sent to an Instagram user who goes by the name of Miss Royal Replies, Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed how touched they and their children have been by the public’s response to their loss.

Miss Royal Replies uploaded a photograph of the typed note, presumably sent in response to one of her letters to the Cambridges next to a photograph of Prince Philip in military uniform.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh,” the letter reads.

“Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks.”

The letter continued: “They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time.”

It comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton left several tributes of their own to Prince Philip.

On 12 April, Prince William uploaded a photograph of his eldest son, Prince George, seven, sat beside Prince Philip in a carriage.

In the caption, William described his relationship with his grandfather and how he will cherish the way he behaved with his children.

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!” he wrote.

Prince William continued: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation.”

“Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

