Prince William and Kate Middleton almost gave Prince George a very different name

Prince George turns nine years old next week – yep, we feel old – and the birthday will mark a big milestone as he embarks on the final year before he's into double digits. Ahead of the big day, we're already looking forward to seeing this year's birthday portrait, but we're also looking back on the little royal's life, all the way back to when he was still in Kate Middleton's tum!

That's because it's recently been revealed that Prince George almost had a very different name. Speaking to The Mirror about the lead up to the future King's birth, royal expert Katie Nicholl said: "Courtiers insisted the pair [the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge] had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise."

The expert went on, "Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn."

To help make the momentous decision, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly roped in the support of their family dog, Lupo. According to The Times, the royal couple wrote down all the names they liked – which included George, Alexander and Louis – on pieces of paper, put them on the floor of their home and then let their dog in to see which piece of paper he went over to. We think you can guess what happened next...

But there may still be a name change on the horizon for Prince George, as well as his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In fact, when the Cambridge children's grandfather, Prince Charles, ascends to the throne and becomes King, Prince William will inherit his Prince of Wales title, and therefore his family's surname will become Wales.

Wales is the surname that both Prince William and Prince Harry grew up using, as they inherited the name from Prince Charles, whose current royal title is the Prince of Wales. At school the pair were known as the Wales brothers, and during their time in the army William was known as Lieutenant Wales with Harry taking the rank of Captain Wales.

When Prince William went on to marry Kate however, the Queen gave him the title of the Duke of Cambridge – as such, their three children adopted the surname Cambridge.

Learn something new everyday, eh!?

