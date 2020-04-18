Prince William and Kate admit the sneaky secret they've kept from Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have admitted that they haven't told Prince George ad Princess Charlotte that it is the Easter holidays and has continued to homeschool them instead.

Prince William and Kate made a rare appearance on BBC Breakfast on Friday morning to discuss the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has on people's mental health.

The duchess revealed that she felt "very mean" for continuing lessons from their home at Anmer Hall as she and the duke showed their support for the new Every Mind Matters campaign.

"Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays," Kate explained. "I feel very mean."

Prince William described homeschooling as "fun", while Kate added that it has been "challenging" - not least because of their children's relentless energy and stamina.

William also revealed how Prince Louis, who will turn two on April 23, keeps interrupting their video calls to their family.

"I think your father [Prince Charles] and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard," Kate said to William. "It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a [nearly] two-year-old."

"For some reason he [Louis] sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button," William laughed.

The royal couple also went on to encourage people to use technology to communicate with one another during the pandemic, including online tool NHS Every Mind Matters.

The duke and duchess have lent their voices to Public Health England's Every Mind Matters film, which aims to direct people to coronavirus-related mental health support during the lockdown.

