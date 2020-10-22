Prince William Joins Podcast to Discuss Tackling Climate Change: 'People Want To Do The Right Thing'

Oxford Film/ ITC Prince William in his recent documentary

Prince William hopes his new environmental mission can help inspire people to make a change for the natural world.

The royal took part in a new podcast about climate change and his new Earthshot Prize, which was launched earlier this month — and he firmly believes that people are looking to make a difference.

"The vast majority of people want to do the right thing," William tells the Outrage + Optimism podcast, airing Friday. "I think we’ve got to give people the opportunity to see the way forwards."

He explains, "The science is out there and is irrefutable. We have the data. So let's stop talking about it and let's actually provide the action. I think that’s what’s going to be really needed over these next ten years."

RELATED: Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3 Kids Meet One of Their Favorite Celebrities

View photos

Kensington Palace Prince William

William, 38, spoke with Tom Rivett-Carnac and Christiana Figueras, former Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC who oversaw the delivery of the landmark Paris Agreement on Climate Change in 2015 who is also a member of his Earthshot Prize panel. She tells the podcast, published by Global Optimism, "We need both outrage about what we have not done yet. But we also need the optimism. We can take the steps to be able to address climate change."

And Figueras praises the royal for his role.

"I have been inspired by Prince William’s recognition and foresight in using his platform for the good of humanity in this way,” Figueras said in a statement. "The Earthshot Prize will not only deliver important innovations to make progress on the most pressing issues of our time, but it will inspire a generation so that many more change-makers will no doubt emerge. Tackling climate change is not a far-off challenge — we have the technologies, tools and resources to achieve a halving of emissions this decade, as science shows is necessary."

View photos

Jimena Mateo

William's episode premieres Friday in the run up to the moment when nominations can be made for the first set of Earthshot contenders. In the talk, William explains the plans for the project and outlines his personal determination to protect the natural world.

Starting November 1, more than 100 selected nominating partners will begin to submit proposals for possible winners – be they individuals, communities, businesses or organizations. The inaugural five winners of The Earthshot Prize will be announced at an awards ceremony in London in the autumn of 2021, ahead of the COP26 negotiations, where countries will put forward their enhanced contributions to cutting carbon emissions under the Paris Agreement.

RELATED: Prince William Follows in Princess Diana's Footsteps by Laying Foundation Stone for Cancer Hospital

Recent guests on Outrage + Optimism have included Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, Bernard Looney, CEO of BP while other episodes have featured conversations with global thinkers including TV icon Sir David Attenborough, Greta Thunberg, former U.S, Secretary of State, John Kerry, sustainable fashion icon Stella McCartney and environmentalist Jane Goodall.

Story continues