Prince William launches scathing attack on BBC ‘lies’ over Bashir’s Diana interview

Joe Middleton,Chris Baynes and Andrew Woodcock
·5 min read
Prince William said his mother was failed by a &#x00201c;rogue reporter&#x00201d; (PA)
Prince William said his mother was failed by a “rogue reporter” (PA)

The Duke of Cambridge has condemned the BBC for its failings over a Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, which he said had fuelled the “fear, paranoia and isolation” his mother suffered in the final years of her life.

Prince William said he felt “indescribable sadness” after an independent inquiry found that the corporation covered up “deceitful behaviour” by its journalist Martin Bashir to obtain the interview, while the Duke of Sussex said it was a “culture of exploitation and unethical practices” in the media which “ultimately took her life”.

Their comments came after Lord Dyson’s investigation concluded that Mr Bashir committed a “serious breach” of BBC rules by using fake bank statements to help gain the trust of Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer and set up the explosive 1995 Panorama programme in which she complained there were “three of us” in her marriage to Prince of Wales.

In a furious rebuke issued in a video statement on Thursday night, William said: “The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others.

“It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.

“But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived.

“She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions.”

Calling for the documentary never to be aired again, William said: “In an era of fake news, public service broadcasting and a free press have never been more important. These failings, identified by investigative journalists, not only let my mother down, and my family down; they let the public down too.”

In a separate statement, Harry praised his mother as “resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest” and said Lord Dyson’s inquiry was the first step towards justice and truth.

“The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life. To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it,” he added.

“Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these, and even worse, are still widespread today.

"Then, and now, it's bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed.”

Prince William pictured with his mother at WimbledonREUTERS
Prince William pictured with his mother at WimbledonREUTERS

Lord Dyson was appointed last year by the BBC to look into the circumstances surrounding the Panorama interview, over the controversy of fake bank documents purporting to show payments in the accounts of a former employee and two ex-members of the royal household.

The inquiry found Mr Bashir commissioned the production of the documents in a “deceit” to gain Earl Spencer’s trust to persuade him to introduce him to his sister and land the exclusive interview.

The journalist – who left his position as the BBC’s religious affairs correspondent last week after suffering ill-health due to Covid – said he apologised “over the fact that I asked for bank statements to be mocked up. It was a stupid thing to do and was an action I deeply regret”.

But he insisted the statements had no bearing on Diana’s decision to take part in the programme, of which he remained “immensely proud”.

A letter submitted as evidence in the Lord Dyson report, written on official Kensington Palace stationery and signed by Diana, said: “Martin Bashir did not show me any documents, nor give me any information that I was not previously aware of.

“I consented to the interview on Panorama without any undue pressure and have no regrets concerning the matter.”

Lord Dyson’s report found that Diana “would probably have agreed to be interviewed by any experienced and reputable reporter in whom she had confidence even without the intervention of Mr Bashir”.

But William said the Panorama interview had “established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others”.

“It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again,” he added.

The BBC has written to members of the Royal Family, including the Queen, Prince Charles, William, Harry and Earl Spencer, to apologise for the circumstances of the interview,

Princess Diana’s former private secretary, Commander Patrick Jephson, said she had been “cast adrift” from the “royal support structure that had guided and safeguarded her for so many years” following the interview with Mr Bashir.

In an interview with a new Panorama programme aired by the BBC on Thursday night, he said this had “inevitably made her vulnerable to people who were unable properly to look after her” before her death in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today.”

Chairman Richard Sharp said the broadcaster “unreservedly accepts” the report’s findings, adding: “There were unacceptable failures. We take no comfort from the fact that these are historic.”

Former director-general Lord Hall accepted that the BBC’s 1996 inquiry into how Panorama secured its interview “fell well short of what was required” and he was “wrong to give Martin Bashir the benefit of the doubt”.

The BBC has returned awards it won for the Bashir interview, which earned accolades including a Bafta.

"We do not believe it is acceptable to retain these awards because of how the interview was obtained,” the corporation said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the influential House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday warned that the BBC had “ducked the hard choices” over budget cuts which it will be forced to make as it adjusts to a new world of streaming services and content on demand.

The committee’s chair Meg Hillier said that “reorganising the deckchairs” in “this Titanic organisation” was not enough at a time when people were watching less BBC content and 200,000 households a year were cancelling their licence fee and switching to online platforms like Netflix.

The double blow comes as the BBC is involved in difficult negotiations with the government over the licence fee settlement for the five years from 2022.

Read More

Prince Harry used alcohol and drugs to ‘mask’ feelings after his mother’s death

William and Harry identified Princess Diana’s handwriting for Bashir inquiry

Queen is unlikely to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles, experts say

Latest Stories

  • If the Maple Leafs trip, it won't be because Kyle Dubas didn't do his job

    Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.

  • Regrettably, it seems Nazem Kadri hasn't learned

    Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Rory McIlroy stumbles in return to Kiawah

    Rory McIlroy struggled yet again at his latest attempt at a major.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (2) Phoenix Suns vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

    The Western Conference’s second-seeded Phoenix Suns and seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. L.A. beat the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.

  • NBA playoffs odds: Why are the 76ers such a disrespected No. 1 seed?

    The 76ers are the East's top seed, but the odds aren't treating them that way.

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov says he tested positive for COVID-19 for second time

    Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov revealed that his latest absence was once again due to COVID-19.

  • Julian Edelman still not planning to join Bucs despite Tom Brady's trolling

    Edelman-to-Bucs rumors die hard.

  • Seven medical professionals charged with homicide in death of Diego Maradona

    Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.

  • French Open 2021: Betting odds, tips for Roland Garros

    Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.

  • CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa over HR controversy: 'He shouldn't be f***ing managing that team'

    CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.

  • Nazem Kadri ejected from Avs-Blues Game 3 after obliterating Justin Faulk

    Nazem Kadri's playoff career with the Maple Leafs was marred by untimely suspensions and controversy. Here we go again.

  • 'Guy can't control himself:' Brayden Schenn on Nazem Kadri's hit to Justin Faulk

    The St. Louis Blues weren't happy about Nazem Kadri's hit to the head of Justin Faulk.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Is the North ready to be competitive yet?

    The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • USMNT's DeAndre Yedlin joins San Diego Loyal ownership group

    DeAndre Yedlin said that it was the Loyal's decision to walk off the field in protest last season led him to want to join their ownership group.

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares leaves Game 1 vs. Canadiens on stretcher

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision early in Toronto's first-round playoff matchup with the Montreal Canadiens Thursday. The 30-year-old centre crashed into Montreal's Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry's knee as he fell. Trainers and doctors from both teams rushed to the ice and attended to the veteran forward before he was taken away, encouraging him to stay down as he struggled to get up. Tavares gave a thumbs up as he was wheeled off the ice and transported to hospital. Players from both teams tapped their sticks and "Courage" by The Tragically Hip played over the sound system at Scotiabank Arena as he left. The Canadiens posted a statement on Twitter expressing concern for Tavares and wishing him a speedy recovery. Tavares had 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in 56 regular-season games this year. Moments after play resumed, Perry dropped the gloves with Toronto's Nick Foligno in a short fight. Both were handed five-minute fighting penalties. Thursday's game kicks off the first-round playoff series between the two North Division teams. It's the first time since 1979 that the Leafs and Habs have met in the playoffs. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Leafs captain John Tavares stretchered off after brutal collision with Corey Perry

    Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was knocked out and stretchered off the ice following a frightening collision with Canadiens forward Corey Perry during Game 1.

  • Conners keeps it as stress-free as possible for PGA lead

    KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Amid the wind and the havoc at Kiawah Island, there was a semblance of simplicity to the way Corey Conners navigated his way around the Ocean Course for a 5-under 67 and a two-shot lead Thursday in the PGA Championship. He birdied all the par 5s. He made a couple of long putts for birdie. He dropped only one shot. The scorecard alone made it look like a walk on the beach. It just didn't feel that way. “I'd say it's impossible to be stress-free around this golf course,” Conners said. “You can't fall asleep out there on any holes. It's very challenging. I was fortunate to have a good day. Made it as least stressful as possible on myself.” With a stiff wind into his face for his last five holes, the 29-year-old Canadian played the tough closing stretch in 2 under, one of those birdies a 55-foot putt from just short of the green. He led by two shots over a half-dozen players. That group included Brooks Koepka, who started his day with a double bogey and stayed largely out of trouble the rest of the way; and Cameron Davis, who overcame a triple bogey on the sixth hole. Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland, Aaron Wise and Sam Horsfield also were at 69. The seven players to break 70 were the fewest for the opening round of the PGA Championship since there were five at Hazeltine in 2002. “I definitely knew in my preparation that it was possible to have a decent round out here and shoot a 5-, 6-under par round,” Conners said. “So kind of started the day thinking, ‘Why not me?’ There's birdies to be had.” No one needed them like Koepka, a major presence when conditions are severe. One hole into this major, he had reason to be more worried about his brain than his ailing right knee. His opening tee shot on the 10th hole at Kiawah Island was struck poorly and didn't quite clear a waste area. Koepka tried to do too much from a soft lie in the sand and barely got it out. It led to a double bogey, and the toughest part of the Ocean Course was still to come. But this is a major, and this is Koepka, and that's when he's at his best. He knuckled down from that mess by running off six birdies the rest of the way. “You can’t do that stuff if you want to win. You’ve just got to be more focused,” said Koepka, who has played only twice in the last three months because of surgery to repair ligaments in his knee. “I don’t know if that’s a lack of not playing or what. It was just stupid. I was able to recover, I guess.” So did 50-year-old Phil Mickelson, who had four bogeys through six holes and nothing but birdies and pars the rest of the way to join the large group at 70 that included defending champion Collin Morikawa and former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. More telling were those on the other side of par, some of whom will be scrambling to make it to the weekend. Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world in the midst of his worst stretch in nearly two years, took a double bogey from a wild tee shot on the front nine and a double bogey on the 18th for a 76. He's in jeopardy of missing the cut in consecutive majors in the same year for the first time in his career. Justin Thomas took double bogey on the 18th hole in the morning and two holes later sent a sand shot over the green and just into a hazard for another 6 on the par-5 second. He had a 75. Rory McIlroy, coming off a victory at Quail Hollow two weeks ago, sent his opening tee shot into a water hazard. He salvaged a bogey, but certainly not his round. McIlroy made bogey on three of the par 5s for a 75, his worst start ever in a PGA Championship. Jordan Spieth, who needs a victory to complete the career Grand Slam, shot 73. The PGA of America moved up tee boxes, as expected, to account for the wind. The course played to 7,660 yards — 178 yards shorter than the scorecard — though that didn't make it easy. Thomas, for one, still hit 7-wood into the 214-yard 17th. John Daly was among 12 players who shot in the 80s. On the 30-year anniversary of his PGA Championship victory at Crooked Stick, he shot 85. There were birdies to be had, and mistakes to be made, and Martin Laird was example of both. So wild was his round that he he made bogey on No. 12, ran off four straight birdies and then closed with two bogeys. That added to a 70, not a bad day's work. “I kind of went out with the mindset this week, even though it’s hard, don’t give the course too much respect," Laird said. "You still have to take on shots when you have the chance. When I had a spot where I could go at the flag, I was making sure I kept doing it and hit a lot of really nice shots and managed to make some birdies. “You’re going to hit bogeys on this golf course,” he said. “It’s nice when you can throw in a bunch of birdies, too.” Finally heeled from a left knee injury, Koepka injured ligaments in his right knee in March and has played only twice since then, the Masters and last week in Dallas. He began with a poor 3-wood on No. 10 that didn't clear the waste area. He took on too much with a soft lie in the sand and barely got it out, leading to a double bogey. But he didn't flinch and had few complaints about his start. “It's a major. I'm going to show up. I'm ready to play,” he said. “I love it when it’s difficult. I think that’s why I do so well in the majors. I just know mentally I can grind it out.” ___ More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press