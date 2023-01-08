Prince William and Harry’s royal rumble: Six strange moments you (probably) missed

Guy Kelly
·8 min read
It’s a riveting passage, with many of the hallmarks we love from Prince Harry’s previous hits
It’s a riveting passage, with many of the hallmarks we love from Prince Harry’s previous hits

“What’s going to be left for the book?” we sneered. “How many times can he play the same old tune?” we wailed. “He’s given the best stuff to Oprah, then the dregs to the documentary, so the book will have nothing…”

How wrong we were. Because on the first day of what will be a gruelling weekend of leaks, publicity interviews and light write-ups (sorry in advance) before the publication of Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare, we are delivered what historians will come to refer to as The Great Nott Cott Willy Wrestle – easily the most vividly-drawn sibling fight scene since the timeless moment in The Boss Baby (2017) when little Tim tries to slingshot Baby out of the window for destroying lamb-lamb, his stuffed sheep.

It’s a riveting passage, with many of the hallmarks we love from Prince Harry’s previous hits, including his aptitude for instilling anecdotes with the melodrama of a telenovela, his tendency to include details that do nothing but confound the reader about his lifestyle, and his remarkable gift for letting His Truth only bolster the widely held view that he might, just might, be a few beads short of a necklace.

On today’s evidence, ghostwriter JR Moehringer has not just earned his money but had an absolute ball in the process. Let’s rake over what we’ve learnt.

‘Harold and Willy’

Not the name of a sitcom about two septuagenarian Olivier-nominated actors who were on/off lovers then fierce nemeses who end up at the same care home, nor the title of a Horrible Histories episode about the Battle of Hastings, but the princes’ apparent nicknames for each other.

Context: William, after potentially lurking outside Nottingham Cottage in his blacked out Range Rover for three days, observing the Sussexes’ comings and goings, has chosen a moment when Meghan is away and popped around for a “chat”. No balaclava or leather gloves are mentioned, but they’re not directly excluded, either.

Why wait until Meghan’s gone? Perhaps he wanted privacy, as she was the topic of conversation. Or perhaps William was acutely aware that Nottingham Cottage is, legendarily, scarcely big enough for even two very small people to live in, making it impossible to have a three-person row. If you can’t swing a cat, how can you punch a prince? Smart thinking. Either way, he is “piping hot”, like a lovely TexMex dish you can hear sizzling as the waiter carries it across TGI Friday.

“Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this,” Harry says. Most people resort to full names when they’re angry. As with many traditions, The Royal family do things differently. The greater the anger, the greater the affectionately diminutive nickname, it seems. Apparently – and this is just what I heard – when Diana confronted Charles over his affair with Camilla, she said, “Oh give me a break, Chucky-Chucky-Chonk-Chonk!” I do not know why The Crown didn’t include this.

The Willy-word appears to have pushed Prince William to see red, as that’s when he attacks Harry, knocking him to the floor. Later, in a camply clipped line that sounds lifted from EM Forster, we discover William’s nickname for Harry: “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

It’s all great dialogue, you have to admit.

Postscript, for the conspiracy heads: Will Smith’s first studio album was called Big Willie Style. His fourth was called Born to Reign. He is now more famous for an act of physical violence than anything else. Just like the Prince of Wales. Coincidence?

You hurt the necklace, you hurt me

The kitchen of Nott Cott isn't the biggest
The kitchen of Nott Cott isn't the biggest

“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace…” Harry writes, breathlessly. You can picture the beads, bought in Goa but discoloured from a thousand wild swims, crashing to the floor and scuttling across the scandalously small kitchen of Nott Cott. You can hear the shark’s tooth flying and embedding itself in Guy the beagle, who’s suffered enough.

“Not the necklace!” is the subtext. “You can attack me, my wife – wait no not my wife – my dignity, the lot. All fair game. But if you touch the necklace, you’ve gone too far. This is war.”

Still, what are the chances that Meghan sent William a (beautifully) hand-written note after this incident saying, “Willy – Generally very mad at you, obv, as I liked that dog bowl, but THANK YOU for breaking that f---ing necklace. I’ve been trying to get him to take it off for YEARS. Please do the Oula smart ring next, or the guitar lol. M”?

Very high.

‘Yeah wear the Nazi outfit, it’ll be lols’

As a general rule in life, when somebody suggests you wear a Nazi uniform, consider sourcing a third opinion - Gotham/GC Images
As a general rule in life, when somebody suggests you wear a Nazi uniform, consider sourcing a third opinion - Gotham/GC Images

Shades of Tim and Dawn in The Office in this bit, when they prank the jobsworth team leader (and Territorial Army soldier) Gareth Keenan into saying and doing embarrassing things by playing on his military obsession.

The scene in question is from 2005, when Prince Harry can’t decide between two costumes for an upcoming “native and colonial” themed party: a pilot uniform or a Nazi uniform. Tricky one. The eternal dilemma.

Nazi or pilot. Pilot orrrrr Nazi. On the one hand, your grandmother’s the Queen and some of your relatives were literally photographed with Hitler, so it may cause quite a stir. On the other hand… banter? Grandad might find it a lol? Time for a second opinion.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry writes, according to US gossip column Page Six. “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leopard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

Actually, Harry, the point might have been that they’ve done you like a kipper there. You are the Gareth to their Tim and Dawn. You are the Richard “The Hamster” Hammond to their Clarkson and May. “Honestly, can’t see any issues with it, Harold. Won’t even be any photos and I’ll come to your defence if there are. But remember to do the salute as well [muffled background laughter from Kate] and keep up the accent all night… Yah yah. Sweet. You are the next Archbishop of Banterbury, bro. Ciao.”

As a general rule in life, when somebody suggests you wear a Nazi uniform, especially when they reason it would be “way more ridiculous” than a leopard and therefore OK, consider sourcing a third opinion.

The Fabergé dog bowl

Guy the beagle, as seen here in a still from Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, must have been very confused to see his bowl destroyed - Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix
Guy the beagle, as seen here in a still from Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, must have been very confused to see his bowl destroyed - Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix

“I landed on the dog’s bowl,” it’s reported that Harry writes, after being “knocked down” by his brother, “[the bowl] cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

I wouldn’t dare doubt the veracity of this detail, but I would just say that I’ve spent the last 25 minutes Googling different dog bowls and am yet to find one that would break under the weight of a man falling on it, let alone smash into shards that get stuck in said bloke’s back, leaving visible scars.

Was Guy’s bowl made from crystal? Stained glass? Was he given a human wine glass to drink from, as an apology for the whole leg-breaking thing? Whatever the answers, Meghan came home a few days later and noticed that while she was away, something – or somebody – had scraped her husband’s back.

She must have feared the worst, her mind leaping to different conclusions. Fortunately, the explanation was simple: “Oh Christ, um, yeah, that? Basically my brother, Willy, the heir to the throne, came over the other day and put his water down – piping hot he was – then knocked me to the floor, ripping my favourite necklace and smashing the dog bowl, which broke into pieces and cut into me, leaving these marks. So er, yeah, that’s why?”

Meghan, for some reason, “wasn’t that surprised”. Just classic Harold.

‘Nott Cott’

PlattyJoobs, Panny-D, Statty-Funes [State Funeral], Nervy-B, Lizzy Line… we thought these abbreviations start on Hunsnet (“the home of hunfluencers and the go-to experts to discuss all things hun”), but maybe they are set from the top, originating within the monarchy before being released into society.

We now await a response from BuPa. That’s Buckingham Palace, not the healthcare group. Though, thinking about it, Harry may well have required their help, too. Dog bowls are lethal.

FIIIIIIGHT!

So, British Army 0 – 1 Royal Air Force Search and Rescue. Who would have called that upset? Not me, though it is possible Harry held back, or at least told Meghan he held back, lest he do something worse in retaliation.

“Babe, you know I know karate,” he might have said, wincing as she pulled shards of Fluff Trough from his back and dabbed the wound with TCP.

The people to feel sorry for are their opposing security details, waiting outside and presumably bursting in when they heard the shouts and glass breaking. What is the protocol there? Stand aside and let it happen? Battle each other, like dæmons in His Dark Materials when their humans fight? Start a sweepstake and take the afternoon off, since prince-on-prince violence doesn’t count? One day, let’s hope Peter Morgan shows us in The Crown.

Latest Stories

  • App pairs British Columbians with caregivers to assist with chores, errands, or just to hang out

    If you live far from elderly parents in Vancouver, or are a senior in the Lower Mainland worried about making a trip to the grocery store in bad weather, a tuktu might be able to help you out. Tuktu — the Inuit word for reindeer or caribou — is a mobile app and online platform that matches anyone needing home-based care with caregivers in the neighbourhood. The people providing services are known as tuktus, who can help out with chores, run errands or just hang out. The paid service is meant to

  • Professor on Harry’s book: Nobody comes out of this well

    Royal historian Professor Anna Whitelock says that “nobody comes out of this whole saga very well”, regarding Prince Harry's revelations about his relationship with the Royal Family in his new book 'Spare'.

  • Prince Harry interviews set to raise heat on UK royal family

    Prince Harry is expected to lob more criticism at the U.K. royal family in broadcast interviews to promote his soul-baring new memoir, which has generated incendiary headlines even before its official release. A prerecorded interview with Britain’s ITV is scheduled to air Sunday evening. In extracts released in advance, Harry tells ITV journalist Tom Bradby that he cried only once after his mother, Prince Diana, died in 1997 — at her burial.

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • What the NHL All-Star Game rosters should really look like

    The 2023 NHL All-Star Game would be much better if the rosters looked like this.

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Will the Raptors’ shooting come around this season?

    The Toronto Raptors’ inability to hit open shots has been their undoing in several games this season, Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss whether or not they’ll find consistency this season. Full episode discussing the major storylines around the team is on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.

  • If NFL truly cares about players, only course of action is to cancel game in wake of Damar Hamlin injury

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. By now we've all seen the footage. Midway through the first quarter of Monday night's NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, ball tucked under his right arm, plowed into Damar Hamlin, the Bills defensive back who hauled him to the ground. On the Richter scale we use to measure pro football's sei