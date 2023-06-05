Prince William follows in Prince Harry's footsteps with surprise book deal

Prince William might need to get some tips from Prince Harry on how to write a bestseller, as the royal has been linked to a surprise book deal announcement.

It's all to do with The Earthshot Prize, the Prince of Wales' environmental passion project. The Earthshot Prize is awarded to five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism, and now a book has been commissioned to spread the word.

The children's book – titled, The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook For Dreamers And Thinkers, Solutions to Repair Our Planet – is being written by Colin Butfield and Jonnie Hughes, but will feature a foreword written by Prince William.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook... is expected to be published later this year, in October, and will also include contributions from environmental icon and presenter Sir David Attenborough as well as actor Shailene Woodley. Christiana Figueres – the former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – is also believed to be contributing to the children's book.



WPA Pool - Getty Images

The aim of the book is to inspire the "next generation of innovators of climate solutions" and its authors have said: "The task of repairing our planet isn't an easy one, and it will most certainly take a generation's worth of time to achieve. But we can motivate this special generation – one with so many young change-makers already out there doing important work and making real change."

News of Prince William's move into book writing comes months after Prince Harry made headlines globally with the release of his much-anticipated memoir, Spare. In the memoir, he made a number of allegations against the Royal Family and shared some personal details about his life, including how and when he lost his virginity.

And Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, is familiar with writing too. A few years ago, Meghan penned a children's book – The Bench – in tribute to her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Although Prince William's foreword for the upcoming Earthshot book will likely have a lot less (read: no) royal tea whatsoever, we're still very much looking forward to reading it...

You Might Also Like