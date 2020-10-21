Prince William eyeing up KFC through the window is all of us

From Cosmopolitan

Prince William might be royalty, getting his lunch served on a silver platter every day (I might have made that bit up), but that doesn't mean he can't still enjoy a penchant for fast food every now and then. And by the way he was photographed looking longingly into the window of a KFC restaurant this week, it seems he might have been missing the fried chicken over lockdown.

Yesterday, William and wife Kate Middleton made a visit to London's Waterloo to view one of the billboards showcasing a winning image from Kate's Hold Still photography competition. But as the couple were photographed on the approach to the artwork, the Duke of Cambridge was quite evidently distracted by the smell of KFC's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices.

As he passed the restaurant, the 38-year-old royal leaned in and stared through the glass. I mean, same. Popcorn Chicken does it for me every time. The woman sitting in the window looked just as taken aback as you'd expect someone to be if they were munching on a Chicken Zinger Burger and the future King of England strolled past and peered in.

Naturally, it didn't take KFC long to have their say on the Prince's reaction. The fast food chain turned one of the pictures into a meme, captioning it with one hell of a pun. "William whispered quietly to himself; 'Oh, I just can't wait to be wing'," they tweeted. Magic.

In a second tweet, the jokes kept on coming. "I'm sad I didn't call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh," they posted. Top bants.

William whispered quietly to himself;



“Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing” pic.twitter.com/oKlQPiV3YJ — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020

It's no surprise Prince William is partial to a spot of fried chicken; takeaways generally seem to be his jam. During an appearance on That Peter Crouch Podcast over the summer, the royal enjoyed an Indian takeaway from Peter Crouch's local restaurant, the Samrat in Ealing. Revealing what his usual order is, the Duke said: "Chicken masala, love that, a bit of flavour - I'm not a vindaloo man put it that way."

And that's not where the fast food stops; former royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for the famous family for 15 years, recently revealed that pizza has always been one of William's absolute favourites. "I didn’t start cooking pizza until I moved across to Kensington palace," he said. "I [made] pizza all the time for William."

He's a man after my own heart.

