Prince William and Duchess Kate unveil first official portrait together: See the painting

Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Prince William and Duchess Kate are now immortalized with a brush and a canvas.

The royal couple unveiled their first official portrait together Thursday, sharing photos of a framed painting of the two standing side by side wearing half-smiles, arms around each other's waists.

British artist Jamie Coreth painted the Duke of Cambridge wearing a black suit with a teal tie and the duchess wearing an emerald green silk gown from The Vampire's Wife, detailing the texture and pattern with each stroke.

"Delighted to see this new portrait unveiled at the @fitzmuseum_uk in Cambridge today," the couple wrote on their shared Instagram account with a photo of museum patrons viewing the new artwork.

Prince William and Duchess Kate unveiled their first official portrait together painted by Jamie Coreth.
Prince William and Duchess Kate unveiled their first official portrait together painted by Jamie Coreth.

While the two have official individual portraits that already exist, the newly released one counts as their first portrait together.

Buckingham Palace reveals new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II with her three heirs

Coreth considered the commission piece to be "the most extraordinary privilege" of his life.

"I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified," Coreth said in a statement.

"As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives."

The portrait will be on display at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum for three years and will later travel to other galleries within Cambridgeshire. In 2023 the piece of art will briefly spend time in the National Portrait Gallery in London to mark the institution's reopening.

Some of the earlier portraits of Duchess Kate and Prince William were panned by art critics in 2014. One of William's earliest portraits was unveiled in 2010 featuring the young royal alongside his brother Prince Harry created by artist Nicky Philipps. The painting hangs in London's National Portrait Gallery.

Kate previously wore the gown in March 2020 on a trip with William to Ireland, just before the start of the pandemic. She donned the dress for a party, hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland, at the end of the first day of their three-day trip.

The public unveiling of the portrait at the museum was the first engagement on the royal couple's busy schedule Thursday, when they visited the county of Cambridgeshire to celebrate the region and champion the work of charitable organizations close to their hearts, including hospices and those dealing with homelessness.

In between they greeted young fans who waited to see them, such as outside the museum as they left the building.

After the museum, they toured the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices in Milton to meet small patients, their families and support staff to mark Children's Hospice Week. It was the duchess' fifth visit, marking her 10th anniversary as royal patron of the charity.

Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge visited the Cambridgeshire County Day fair where they took turns kicking a football in Newmarket, England on June 23, 2022, during a day in the county from which their royal titles derive.
Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge visited the Cambridgeshire County Day fair where they took turns kicking a football in Newmarket, England on June 23, 2022, during a day in the county from which their royal titles derive.

They dropped by the Cambridgeshire County Day fair in Newmarket, where they visited stalls, kicked around a football and sampled some beer, to celebrate the best of the county and to also mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

And they visited the housing charity Jimmy’s where they learned about efforts to address homelessness in Cambridge, looking in on a resident, Eamonn Kelly, to hear how his modular home has helped him learn how to live independently.

They also met with partners and supporters of Jimmy’s to hear about how they help people move from homeless to housed.

Sustainable fashion: Duchess Kate, Tiffany Haddish, Angelina Jolie and the art of stars re-wearing dresses

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Prince William, Kate Middleton unveil first official portrait together

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Prince William Addresses Caribbean Tour Controversy: 'We Learnt So Much'

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the morning in South London marking Windrush Day

  • Kate Middleton Looks Business Chic in White Power Suit to Celebrate Windrush Day

    The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband for a series of events honoring the Afro-Caribbean communities in the U.K.

  • Kate Middleton Buys the Same Thing in Different Colors, Too

    The Duchess of Cambridge has multiple versions of this Alexander McQueen outfit.

  • Duchess of Cambridge lends a hand in art session at children’s hospice

    Kate and William visited the Milton branch of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

  • Duchess of Cambridge's double-breasted Reiss blazer back in stock after spring sell-out

    Hurry, Kate's timeless item of outerwear is back.

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Overwatch 2 is finally coming this October

    Here are all the updates about the most famous game from Blizzard: Overwatch 2.

  • Jon Cooper's Devon Toews comments more an admission of guilt than finger pointing

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said "guys know what they're doing" when asked about Devon Toews' cross-check on Nikita Kucherov in Game 3.

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Bobby Webster on trade rumours surrounding OG Anunoby

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster addresses the numerous trade rumours centered around forward OG Anunoby ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game