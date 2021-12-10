Prince William, Duchess Kate share new family photo for annual Christmas card

Merry Christmas from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their family's annual Christmas card photo Friday.

"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card," a caption with the photo read on the couple's official Instagram page.

The new photo shows the royal couple sitting side-by-side, all smiles as their three kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, surround them. Duchess Kate is wearing an olive green dress that matches her husband's shirt. Prince George is decked out in a camouflage shirt while his younger siblings match in blue attire. The photo was taken on a family trip to Jordan earlier this year, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

The new photo arrives almost a week after Prince William reflected on his time with his family when he was a child, specifically how his late mom Princess Diana helped him and brother Prince Harry quell anxieties by making their time together memorable.

Speaking in an excerpt from the Apple Fitness+ podcast "Time to Walk" last week, William recalled Diana playing "all sorts of songs" to help him and Harry nix worries about heading back to their boarding school.

"One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time – I to this day still quite enjoy it, secretly – is Tina Turner's (The Best), because sitting in the backseat singing away, it felt like a real family moment," he said, recalling Diana "driving along, singing (at the) top of her voice."

Sometimes the police officer assigned to their family would join in on the singing, too, added the Duke of Cambridge.

"You'd be singing, listening to the music right the way up to the gates of school where they dropped you off, and that's when reality kind of sunk in: You really were going back to school, because before that you're lost in song," he said. "You want to play it again just to keep that family moment going. And when I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings me back lots of memories of my mother."

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Prince William, Duchess Kate Christmas card: See new photo with kids